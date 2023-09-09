September 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

Cheryl Riley September 9, 2023 1 min read

Updated 11:39 PM EST: A Falcon 9 rocket launched for the Starlink 6-14 mission at 11:12 PM EDT (0312 UTC) with a first-stage booster, B1076, and landed on the drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, about eight and a half minutes after liftoff. . The 22 Starlink V2 Mini satellites are expected to be deployed at approximately 12:17 a.m. EDT (0417 UTC).

Updated 6:46 PM EST:

SpaceX has adjusted the launch time for the Starlink 6-14 mission. It is now targeting a T-0 liftoff at 11:12 PM EDT (0312 UTC on September 9). It has another buffer time in the launch window of 11:30 PM EST (0330 UTC on September 9).

Original story:

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 22 Starlink second-generation Internet satellites at 7:56 PM EDT (2356 UTC) Friday evening from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Additional launch opportunities are available at 11:12 PM EST (0312 UTC) and 11:30 PM EST (0330 UTC). The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will land on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean. The booster rocket is making its seventh flight.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, in a forecast released Thursday, there is a 60 percent chance of acceptable conditions for the first launch opportunity, improving to 85 percent for subsequent launch opportunities.

Our live coverage from Cape Canaveral, with Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson Smith commentating, will begin about an hour before launch.

See also  Scientists discover a previously unknown plant mechanism — and its impact could be massive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What to know before taking off from Cape Canaveral

September 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Earth’s core seems to be wrapped in an unexpected ancient structure: ScienceAlert

September 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

ULA Atlas V NROL-107 | Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

September 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

IHSA Week 3 Updates on Peoria

September 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Microsoft offers legal protection for AI copyright infringement challenges – Ars Technica

September 9, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Pike Place Market files a lawsuit against the famous fish merchant

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley