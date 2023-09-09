SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

Updated 11:39 PM EST: A Falcon 9 rocket launched for the Starlink 6-14 mission at 11:12 PM EDT (0312 UTC) with a first-stage booster, B1076, and landed on the drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, about eight and a half minutes after liftoff. . The 22 Starlink V2 Mini satellites are expected to be deployed at approximately 12:17 a.m. EDT (0417 UTC).

Updated 6:46 PM EST:

SpaceX has adjusted the launch time for the Starlink 6-14 mission. It is now targeting a T-0 liftoff at 11:12 PM EDT (0312 UTC on September 9). It has another buffer time in the launch window of 11:30 PM EST (0330 UTC on September 9).

Original story:

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 22 Starlink second-generation Internet satellites at 7:56 PM EDT (2356 UTC) Friday evening from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Additional launch opportunities are available at 11:12 PM EST (0312 UTC) and 11:30 PM EST (0330 UTC). The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will land on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean. The booster rocket is making its seventh flight.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, in a forecast released Thursday, there is a 60 percent chance of acceptable conditions for the first launch opportunity, improving to 85 percent for subsequent launch opportunities.

Our live coverage from Cape Canaveral, with Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson Smith commentating, will begin about an hour before launch.