September 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

India’s lunar lander has found the first evidence of a lunar earthquake in decades

India’s lunar lander has found the first evidence of a lunar earthquake in decades

Cheryl Riley September 9, 2023 2 min read

An Indian spacecraft may have just discovered the first evidence of a ‘lunar quake’ since the 1970s.

The Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) instrument attached to the Vikram lander detected seismic activity on the Moon’s surface. moon August 26. Vikram landed on the lunar south pole on August 23 as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India’s first mission to the lunar surface.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

What to know before taking off from Cape Canaveral

September 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Earth’s core seems to be wrapped in an unexpected ancient structure: ScienceAlert

September 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

The former US Presidential bodyguard protects Prince Harry as the royal travels to Germany to open the Invictus Games

September 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

India’s lunar lander has found the first evidence of a lunar earthquake in decades

September 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Sources – Cam Rising will likely appear in Utah again on Saturday. vs. Baylor

September 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Best Buy is having a huge sale this weekend — the top 15 deals I recommend

September 9, 2023 Len Houle