How the earth turned into a snowball

About 717 million years ago, Earth's humid landscapes and flowing blue waters transformed into a cold, barren world. Scientists called this stage of geological history and others like it “Snowball Earth.”

What caused the planet to nearly freeze over was a mystery, as was how it stayed that way for 56 million years. A team of researchers at the University of Sydney said on Wednesday they had discovered this. They say that the glaciation of the Earth may have been the result of a global decline in carbon dioxide emissions, as a result of a decrease in the number of volcanoes that expel the gas into the atmosphere.

Low carbon dioxide makes it harder for Earth's atmosphere to trap heat. They reasoned that if the depletion had been severe enough, it could have pushed the planet into its longest ice age to date.

the theory, Published in Geology MagazineIt adds insight into the way geological processes have affected Earth's climate in the past. It may also help scientists better understand trends in our current climate.