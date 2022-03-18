Satellite images show that Russia is building earthen berms to protect military sites northwest of Kyiv

As Friday in Ukraine comes to a close, here’s a look at the latest developments so far in the war.

Hundreds are probably still under the rubble: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that 130 people have been rescued From the bombing scene in the city of Mariupol so far. Hundreds of people were sheltering in the theater when it was bombed on Wednesday. Speaking to Ukrainian television, Zelensky said rescue operations were continuing at the site despite the difficulties. Zelensky added that hundreds of people are still under the rubble in Mariupol.

Affected areas: groupAnd the Kramatorsk and District in Kyiv It was hit by Russian weapons, according to Ukrainian authorities. but the Ukrainian army He gave a friendly assessment of the Russian advance in Kyiv, saying that the two main routes for Russia to attack the capital had been blocked. On Friday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States did “I saw a number of pitfalls” by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that it Concerned about the situation in MariupolThe Ukrainian city that has been subjected to continuous bombardment during the past days, according to the Elysee Palace.

Evacuations: nine arcade The Ukrainian government stated that it was agreed on Friday to evacuate civilians from towns and cities badly affected by Russian attacks. For the second day in a row, one of the agreed corridors connects the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol with Zaporizhia, which is still under Ukrainian control.

New satellite images From Maxar Technologies it shows that more areas of Mariupol have been destroyed by intense battles between the Russian and Ukrainian armies. To the southwest of Mariupol, a row of cars – residents evacuated from the city – were seen traveling along the highway towards Berdyansk.

Death escalation: The United Nations appreciates it More than 800 Ukrainian civilians They have lost their lives since the Russian invasion began on February 24, but they “believe the actual numbers are much higher”.

Biden and Xi talk: US President Joe Biden told CNN that his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday “goed well.” According to the White House, Biden “roughly described the repercussions and consequences if China provided material support to Russia” 2 hour phone call With the leader of China.