February 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Scientists are realizing that a recurring, mysterious fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar

Scientists are realizing that a recurring, mysterious fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar

Cheryl Riley February 27, 2022 3 min read

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a closer look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away.

The flashes, known as a frequent fast radio burst (FRB), look surprisingly similar to flashes in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a remnant of an ancient starburst, or Supernova, observed by humans in 1054 AD, and recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remains showed bright, brilliant flashes very similar to the newly discovered FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, the researchers said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Astronomers identify a realistic planet with two suns – like ‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars

February 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Webb Telescope reaches a major milestone: all its light in one place

February 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

A black hole orbiting next to it – ‘completely unexpected’

February 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued a statement expressing their solidarity with the people of Ukraine

February 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists are realizing that a recurring, mysterious fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar

February 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Fans vent their frustration after Manchester United wasted by Watford | Premier League

February 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

No Smash Bros. game Ultimate at Evo 2022 because of Nintendo

February 27, 2022 Len Houle