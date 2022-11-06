November 6, 2022

See Inside Storylines' 753-foot "Sustainable" mega-residential

See Inside Storylines’ 753-foot “Sustainable” mega-residential

Cheryl Riley November 6, 2022 3 min read

If you love cruises and the idea of ​​living the rest of your days on a luxurious mega cruise that feels like heaven, you’ll want to start saving for 2025.

That was when the Miami-based residential shipbuilder Realities plans to launch Filled with a $1.5 billion, 753-square-foot colossal with 547 private residences. Storylines cruise ship bills, called MV comboas “the world’s first environmentally sustainable private accommodation vessel”.

The residences, which range in size from 237 to 1,970 square feet, are now for sale — and it’s not cheap. Storylines says the lodgings cost between $1 million and $8 million, with ownership continuing “for the life of the ship,” roughly estimated by the company. 60 years.

For a shorter and cheaper purchase opportunity, you can try to get one of the “limited number” of homes with 24-year leases starting at $647,000 for the total lease term.

Storylines’ MV Narrative will offer 547 luxury private residences anywhere from one to four bedrooms.

That’s a lot more than you’d pay to go on a cruise, but the ship’s allure is that you’ll be able to “travel the world from the comfort of home,” Storylines CEO Alister Punton said. He said in a statement in August.

Storylines and Croatian shipyard Brodosplit are currently in the design and engineering phase of building the mega vessel, which the companies say will be the first of its kind to be powered by liquid natural gas. method Reduces carbon emissions By about 25% compared to the power of a conventional diesel.

Residences range from one to four bedrooms, and most come with balconies overlooking the surrounding seas and various communication ports.

People who live on MV Narrative will get to sail around the world every three years. Sailing from the ship’s main port in Croatia, the ship will spend up to five days in major ports around the world. a sample tracks On the Storylines website, ceremonies stop from the Mediterranean to Australia and South America.

The MV Narrative will have 20 different restaurants and bars for residents to patronize.

In addition to private luxury residences, the ship is set to offer 20 different restaurants and bars, a post office, school, library, hospital, bank, office space and several swimming pools.

Also includes: a bowling alley, microbrewery, movie theatre, outdoor fitness platform with “racquet sports, sundeck, running track” and a waterfront marina for personal watercraft such as jet-skis and motor boats.

The ship also houses the “largest wellness center at sea” which includes a spa, gym and anti-aging clinic on 10,000 square feet.

Residents of MV Narrative will have access to a waterfront marina for personal watercraft.

In addition to the environmentally conscious propulsion system, Storylines says the ship’s focus on sustainability will include waste-to-energy systems, while the Zero Waste Farm Market will showcase locally sourced produce including produce grown in a solar-powered hydroponics park.

If the idea of ​​life at sea appeals to you – and you can afford it – you certainly won’t be alone. Many other shipbuilders, such as the scientist And the Dark Clydebuild IslandThey also sell luxury suites on huge planes for people who want them Live, or even retire, by the sea.

These other units are not the cheapest: luxury suites in the world Domain $2 Million to $15 Million, Clydebuilt’s Dark Island Starting at 10.7 million dollars.

