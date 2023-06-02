“Severe Embarrassment” of Russian Civil Servants Following New Infiltration in Belgorod Region

Cover Image: This photo, posted on June 1, 2023, on the official Telegram account of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Kladko shows part of a drone being delivered on a street in Belgorod. Manual / AFP

Kyiv’s military administration announced Friday morning that it had repelled more than 30 Russian attacks on the city overnight. , “Attack combining drones and cruise missiles simultaneously”. The Ukrainian capital was targeted almost daily for more than a week; On Thursday morning, at least three people, including a child, were killed in an airstrike.

, “Attack combining drones and cruise missiles simultaneously”. The Ukrainian capital was targeted almost daily for more than a week; On Thursday morning, at least three people, including a child, were killed in an airstrike. Several Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses near the Russian city of Kursk near the border with Ukraine. , the governor announced early Friday morning. The Kursk border region has been under constant shelling by Ukrainian forces since the start of the war.

, the governor announced early Friday morning. The Kursk border region has been under constant shelling by Ukrainian forces since the start of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged European leaders to step up their support for Ukraine. , during an unprecedented summit in Moldova, a small country living in fear of Russian aggression. He took advantage of the platform provided by the Second Meeting of the European Political Community to forcefully plead in favor of his country’s accession to NATO and the European Union.

, during an unprecedented summit in Moldova, a small country living in fear of Russian aggression. He took advantage of the platform provided by the Second Meeting of the European Political Community to forcefully plead in favor of his country’s accession to NATO and the European Union. Moscow said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had tried“to invade” Belgorod region of Russia and staged violent strikes, in which eleven people were injured, particularly in the border town of Sepekino.

and staged violent strikes, in which eleven people were injured, particularly in the border town of Sepekino. Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he did not see the situation “Effective Conversation” With his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin . In the immediate future, Ukraine should receive security guarantees “Strong, solid and very clear” At the NATO summit in July, the French president insisted.

. In the immediate future, Ukraine should receive security guarantees “Strong, solid and very clear” At the NATO summit in July, the French president insisted. Poland and the Netherlands announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. . Warsaw, in which “some” Patriot air defense systems called on other countries that have them to share them with Ukraine.

. Warsaw, in which “some” Patriot air defense systems called on other countries that have them to share them with Ukraine. The United Nations announced itself “concern” of “Slow down” Implementation of the agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea . A spokesperson for the Secretary-General noted on Thursday “The threat of food price inflation”.

. A spokesperson for the Secretary-General noted on Thursday “The threat of food price inflation”. Agence France-Presse (AFP) paid tribute Thursday to journalist Armand Soldin, who was killed by a rocket in Ukraine on May 9. He is 32 years old. Dignitaries including Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak, Ambassador of Ukraine Vadim Omelchenko and media executives were present.

Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking this link.

encryptions. Chisinau, Ukraine and Moldova appealed for early entry into the EU

Reporting. Bagmouth fights his last in the hell of “Verdun of Ukraine”.

encryptions. Rising tensions in the Black Sea

encryptions. Emmanuel Macron proposes to guarantee Ukraine’s security, fails to integrate country into NATO

encryptions. Vladimir Putin’s callousness and the coldness of Russians after the drone attack on Moscow

encryptions. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner militia and dynamite of the Russian state

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions