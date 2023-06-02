They understand that they are in a relationship with the same man, and their revenge is brutal

© They understand that they are in a relationship with the same man, and their revenge is cruel

Love relationships are as beautiful as they are painful. There is no universal code for a successful relationship. Because every person is different. While others emphasize the importance of keeping your garden a secret, some feel that it is necessary to tell each other everything. Faith Pitline knows that building trust takes time. But today she is happy in her relationship with her boyfriend. But everything changes the day his photo is posted on social media.

The couple of faith separates

Faith has been in a relationship for 18 months. At the age of 29, the young woman dreams of a peaceful life with her beloved. She presents herself to him and accepts his marriage proposal. Both the lovers are simply living the dream life.

Faith is already affected by love. It took her a long time to open up about her relationship. But her pet managed to show that she knows how to be patient. He wanted her to know he was listening and to be comfortable.

Today, Faith is proud of her couple. She loves this apparent complicity between her and her lover. Modest, she doesn’t share a lot of photos on social networks. She wants to keep her memories to herself. But one day, he posted a selfie with his pet. Little did she know that her life was about to be destroyed.

Her sweetheart is in a relationship with another girl

A few hours after posting the photo, Hope receives a message. A girl she doesn’t know asks her if this is her boyfriend. Faith responds in affirmation. But when the other girl says that she too has been in a relationship with him for months, she falls for it.

At first she refused to believe it. It seems inconceivable to her that her beloved should lead a double life. But the young woman brings him proof. This is her pet, the man she loves, and she has been making this beautiful couple for 18 months.

She can’t come back. She is very angry but realizes that her boyfriend’s other girlfriend is also falling down. So they decided to meet and talk.

They become friends

Two young women immediately understand why their beloved fell for them. They are very similar and find many common points. After a long discussion, they decide to confront the young man. Because they want to understand.

But the latter realizes that her two lovers know everything and wants to run away from the situation. He knows he has lost everything, he is no longer in a relationship with one or the other.

However, the shock was real for the two young women. Because they both thought their couple was perfect. That they have won everything in life.

To recover, they decide to go on vacation together to forget about their ex-boyfriend. Today, they definitely lost a man they loved. But most of all they have won a friend for life.

