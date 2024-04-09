British Ambassador David Cameron met Donald Trump

British Foreign Minister David Cameron met former US President Donald Trump in Florida on Monday. The prime minister said on Tuesday that he would advocate for providing aid to Ukraine ahead of an official visit to Ukraine.

Ahead of his visit to Washington this Tuesday April 9 and Wednesday April 10, the head of British diplomacy, David Cameron, said, ” The former president met Trump in Florida “, a spokesman for the British Foreign Office announced, without elaborating on the content of their exchanges.” Ministers often meet opposition candidates as part of their international work », added this resource.

Withhold US aid

The meeting with Donald Trump, who is the opponent of the current Democratic Party President Joe Biden in the presidential election to be held in November, took place ahead of his visit.Ukraine And Gaza. The British diplomatic chief, who will meet US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and members of parliament, said, “ Emphasize “The America to release their aid to Ukraine, according to a press release from the British Foreign Office.

A US plan for 60 billion dollars (55.3 billion euros) in military and economic aid to Kyiv has been blocked in Congress since 2023 due to divisions between Democrats and Republicans, at the same time as presidential elections in November. ” Ukraine's victory and Putin's defeat are vital to the security of Americans and Europeans », he says David Cameron In the press release, at the same time Russia increasing its pressure on the east of the country. Russia will have a victory It was clearly heard in Beijing, Tehran and North Korea “, he warns. Aids provided by European countries and the United States ” The battlefields of Ukraine and the waters of the Black Sea made a huge difference », underlines the ministry.

London hardens its tone

David Cameron will also discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Middle East and Gaza via A corridor between Cyprus and Palestine. This visit takes place when the pressure is on United Kingdom Stop arms sales to Israel. London has toughened its tone towards Israel after seven humanitarian workers, including three Britons, died on April 1 while delivering food to the besieged Palestinian territory in Gaza. In Washington, David Cameron will continue. There should be pressure for a thorough, urgent and transparent investigation » will be carried out on these deaths” Unacceptable “.

