April 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Israel is using its new sea “Iron Dome” for the first time

Israel is using its new sea “Iron Dome” for the first time

Rusty Knowles April 9, 2024 1 min read

Please note: The number of victims is provided by the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health.

The ministry collects information provided by hospitals in the enclave and the Palestinian Red Cross.

The Gaza Health Ministry did not specify how the Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes and/or barrages or failed Palestinian rocket attacks. It describes all victims as victims of “Israeli occupation” and does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

During the four wars and numerous conflicts between Israel and Hamas, United Nations agencies consistently cited the Ministry of Health's statistics in their reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestine Red Cross also use these figures.

After earlier episodes of the war, the United Nations Humanitarian Office published casualty figures based on its own research in medical records. UN The statistics largely agree with the views of the Gaza Ministry of Health, with some differences.

To learn more about reports from the Gaza Ministry of Health, Click here Or Here.

France 24 with AP

See also  France will lend 100 million euros to Kyiv "in the next few days".

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

After long hesitation, Donald Trump has left it up to the states on abortion matters

April 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Israeli army has announced that a Hezbollah commander has been killed in southern Lebanon

April 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Patrick Bruel and Enrico Macias at a Parisian demonstration for the release of hostages

April 8, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The 'Fallout' TV series based on the games gets a new Prime Video release date

April 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Solar eclipse 2024 signs of eye damage from looking at the sun

April 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

John Calipari wanted Brad Calipari on Kentucky's staff; He'll bring him to Arkansas

April 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google Pixel 8a leaks again in new images showing large bezels

April 9, 2024 Len Houle