Israel is using its new sea “Iron Dome” for the first time

Please note: The number of victims is provided by the Hamas-led Gaza Ministry of Health.

The ministry collects information provided by hospitals in the enclave and the Palestinian Red Cross.

The Gaza Health Ministry did not specify how the Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes and/or barrages or failed Palestinian rocket attacks. It describes all victims as victims of “Israeli occupation” and does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

During the four wars and numerous conflicts between Israel and Hamas, United Nations agencies consistently cited the Ministry of Health's statistics in their reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestine Red Cross also use these figures.

After earlier episodes of the war, the United Nations Humanitarian Office published casualty figures based on its own research in medical records. UN The statistics largely agree with the views of the Gaza Ministry of Health, with some differences.

France 24 with AP