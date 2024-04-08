After long hesitation, Donald Trump has left it up to the states on abortion matters

Pro-life demonstrators listen during a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the 47th annual “March for Life” in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020. OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

For more than a year, Donald Trump has refused to clarify his position on abortion. In June 2022, after the Supreme Court's historic decision to invalidate Roe v. Wade, this major social issue in the United States is creating a divide between repressive states and those concerned about reproductive rights. On Monday, April 8, the Republican candidate ended up broadcasting a four-minute video on his reality social network, which by no means ended the debate and betrayed his political embarrassment.

Donald Trump believes that every state should decide on its legislation, seven months before the presidential election. This is in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court. The Republican candidate also expressed gratitude “Courage” The six conservative justices in the majority cite their names one by one. “Finally I'm a proud responsible person” The Roe vs. Wade decision was underscored by Donald Trump. The latter simply says that he is positive, “Like Ronald Reagan”Exceptions in case of rape, threat to life of mother etc.

This change in direction is surprising. The candidate's recent comments suggested support for compromise federal legislation on the issue. On March 20 on WABC-TV, he announced it “Fifteen weeks [de grossesse] People seem to agree. But I will make this announcement in due course. » Personally, Donald Trump has set his choice in federal law at sixteen weeks, the maximum period for voluntary termination in France – fourteen weeks longer than in many European countries.

Ability beyond belief

By changing direction, the former president favors ability over hope. Like everything else, he has a purely transactional approach to abortion. Women's health, ethics, religion and medical issues were of little importance to him. The Christian Right, for its part, refuses any compromise on essential matters, even as it is forever grateful to the former president for appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

“In the end, it's all about people's will, That sums up Donald Trump. You have to follow your heart, or in many cases your religion or belief (…) You must win the election and restore our culture and indeed, save our country which is currently and unfortunately in decline. » How to reconcile the calculations of God, the security of life, and election?

