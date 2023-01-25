January 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton, and Babyface will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl pre-show

Roxanne Bacchus January 25, 2023 1 min read



CNN

The full entertainment lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl has arrived.

In addition to the upcoming Rihanna Show half performancea number of Hollywood’s notables join the major sporting event as performers before the show.

NFL announce On Tuesday, Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in the pre-show. The star of “Abbott Elementary” in particular He sang on stage While accepting an Emmy Award in 2022.

Joining Ralph in the pre-show festivities is Grammy Award-winning country music artist Chris Stapleton, who is tapped to sing the national anthem. R&B bassist Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will also sing, with a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Each artist will have an accompanying talent to provide American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), according to NFL release.

Academy Award winner Troy Cutsur will sign the national anthem alongside Stapleton. Kosur Won a Supporting Actor Academy Award in 2022 for his work in “CODA,” becoming the second deaf person ever to win an acting Oscar after Marlee Matlin.

In case you needed more Super Bowl LVII hype ahead of the Feb. 12 matchup, here’s our sweet reminder that Rihanna released a teaser about it. Instagram to push you until then.

See also  Mickey Gayton beats racism by singing the National Anthem for the Super Bowl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

“Everything, Everywhere, At Once” Leads 11 Oscar Nominations: Live Updates

January 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Julian Sands news: Missing actor has not been found as search teams thank family

January 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The disappearance of the second hiker on Mount Baldy as the search continues for actor Julian Sands

January 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton, and Babyface will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl pre-show

January 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

These scientists have created jewels of amazing forms of chaos theory

January 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Texas announces the appointment of Chris Jackson as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars WR

January 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Empire of the Ants is set in 2024 for PC

January 25, 2023 Len Houle