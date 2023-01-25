Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton, and Babyface will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl pre-show





The full entertainment lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl has arrived.

In addition to the upcoming Rihanna Show half performancea number of Hollywood’s notables join the major sporting event as performers before the show.

NFL announce On Tuesday, Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in the pre-show. The star of “Abbott Elementary” in particular He sang on stage While accepting an Emmy Award in 2022.

Joining Ralph in the pre-show festivities is Grammy Award-winning country music artist Chris Stapleton, who is tapped to sing the national anthem. R&B bassist Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will also sing, with a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Each artist will have an accompanying talent to provide American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), according to NFL release.

Academy Award winner Troy Cutsur will sign the national anthem alongside Stapleton. Kosur Won a Supporting Actor Academy Award in 2022 for his work in “CODA,” becoming the second deaf person ever to win an acting Oscar after Marlee Matlin.

In case you needed more Super Bowl LVII hype ahead of the Feb. 12 matchup, here’s our sweet reminder that Rihanna released a teaser about it. Instagram to push you until then.