Singer Sean Kingston’s mother was arrested during a raid on his rented Florida mansion

Singer Sean Kingston’s mother was arrested during a raid Thursday on his rented Florida mansion, officials said.

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Davie Police were seen executing a search warrant at the property in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami. NBC South Florida reported.

Sean Kingston performing in Miami in 2023. Johnny Lewis file/Getty Images

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on charges of theft and fraud, officials told the station.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer posted a message on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing: “People love negative energy! I’m fine and so is my mom! My lawyers are dealing with everything as we speak.”

Representatives for Kingston did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment. Authorities have not indicated that Kingston himself faces any charges, NBC South Florida reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said they issued arrest and search warrants after an investigation that began in nearby Dania Beach. Authorities did not immediately provide details.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisan Paul Anderson, is known for his chart-topping single “Beautiful Girls” and his collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez and Nicki Minaj. He also toured with Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson.