May 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Singer Sean Kingston’s mother was arrested during a raid on his rented Florida mansion

Singer Sean Kingston’s mother was arrested during a raid on his rented Florida mansion

Roxanne Bacchus May 24, 2024 1 min read

Singer Sean Kingston’s mother was arrested during a raid Thursday on his rented Florida mansion, officials said.

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Davie Police were seen executing a search warrant at the property in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami. NBC South Florida reported.

Sean Kingston performing in Miami in 2023. Johnny Lewis file/Getty Images

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on charges of theft and fraud, officials told the station.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer posted a message on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing: “People love negative energy! I’m fine and so is my mom! My lawyers are dealing with everything as we speak.”

Representatives for Kingston did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment. Authorities have not indicated that Kingston himself faces any charges, NBC South Florida reported.

Recommended

The Sheriff’s Office said they issued arrest and search warrants after an investigation that began in nearby Dania Beach. Authorities did not immediately provide details.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisan Paul Anderson, is known for his chart-topping single “Beautiful Girls” and his collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez and Nicki Minaj. He also toured with Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson.

Minivone Burke is a senior breaking news correspondent at NBC News.

See also  Rachel Ziegler joins Shazam! Because she "needs a job"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Charlie Cullen: Founder of the American rock band Train, dies at the age of 58

May 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Council refuses to sign off on Morgan Wallen’s new Nashville bar, citing past behavior

May 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The new ‘Jurassic World’ movie gets Robert’s friend in the lead role

May 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Singer Sean Kingston’s mother was arrested during a raid on his rented Florida mansion

May 24, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Artificial intelligence decodes fruit fly vision, paving the way for human vision

May 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Manfred says robot umpires in MLB could have “unintended consequences” on the strike zone

May 24, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Bing’s outage shows how little competition Google Search faces

May 24, 2024 Len Houle