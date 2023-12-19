Sirianni: It’s in the Eagles’ best interest to hand the defense over to Patricia

SEATTLE — A major shakeup in the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coaching ranks appeared to have some positive impact Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, but a unit that had struggled throughout much of the season let down in the biggest moment, resulting in a 20-17 defeat that extended the Eagles’ losing streak to three games. .

Senior assistant Matt Patricia took over play calls this week for D coordinator Shawn Desai. Coach Nick Sirianni said after Monday’s game that Patricia now has the final say on defense.

The players said they were notified of the change early last week and that Patricia ran the defensive meetings during the lead-up to the Seattle game.

“I made the decision,” Sirianni said. “I did what I thought I needed to do for the good of the football team. We made some adjustments there. I didn’t feel like we were playing and coaching well on defense, so I made an adjustment.”

The defense held Seattle to 90 yards and three points before intermission, allowing the Eagles to build a halftime lead for the first time in seven games.

The second half was a different story. The Seahawks beat Philadelphia 17-7 to close out the game. They took the lead for good when wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached behind cornerback James Bradberry and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock with less than 30 seconds remaining.

“I think we played well today overall,” Bradbury said in response to a question about whether he thought the change of coach from Desai to Patricia was successful. “On an individual level, I didn’t play well… I definitely let the defense down today.”

Bradberry said he was trying to prevent Seattle from getting a first down on that third-and-10 game and became too aggressive, allowing Smith-Ngigba to come out on top.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to lead a late rally but instead threw his second interception of the night to safety Julian Love on an attempt for AJ Brown on the right sideline, effectively ending the game.

“I was trying to be aggressive in that moment,” Hurts said of his interceptions. “You know, we had so many chances in the game to open it up, and we didn’t do it. I didn’t do it. I didn’t do my job well enough. I just have to be better.”

The pains are played by flu-like symptoms. He took a separate plane to Seattle to prevent his teammates from getting sick, and for a while, there was doubt whether he would be able to play.

The Eagles fall to 10-4, and are in a virtual tie with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East. Philadelphia has the easiest shutout schedule in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, with two games against the New York Giants and a home tilt with the Arizona Cardinals remaining. But there are no guarantees at this stage for the Eagles team, which is striving to find its footing.

Sirianni said: “We still have our goals. We know we have clinched the playoffs this week. We are not really looking at that.” “We know what we want to do. We want to win this division, but this is the last time you’ll hear me say that. We have to go win this game next week.”