How Brock Purdy, 49ers rated in NFL Week 15 win vs. Cardinals – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

It was a homecoming of heroes on and off the field for Brock Purdy in the 49ers’ 45-29 win in the desert on Sunday.

The Arizona native earned an 86.5 overall grade at PFF, bringing his six-week average to a league-leading 92.2 during that span, including a passer rating of 140.4. It wasn’t easy because Purdy’s performance was not without pressure from the Cardinals’ defense.

The quarterback completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns and the highest possible 158.3 passer rating when under pressure. When on offense, Purdy was just as good, completing all four of his attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy continues to leave no doubt about his arm strength with an average depth of target of 13.5 yards, a career high. The Iowa State product literally spread the ball around the field with just six of his 24 throws between the numbers. Fifteen trials went to the left, while three trials went to the right (spike not included).

Coach Kyle Shanahan was very impressed with the quarterback’s vision during the game.

“He can see the whole field and there’s nothing he can’t do,” Shanahan said after the game. “He has poise there, you can see it. He can react. When he doesn’t have time for things, he reacts and finds a way to check and try not to take a sack or set someone up off the schedule.”

“He had great control of the offense once he got it going, but also the amount of plays he made over those two years was as many plays as any quarterback I’ve ever been around with the amount of what he did.”

Here are the highlights from the 49ers’ Week 15 PFF grades:

WR Deebo Samuel – 78.5

Samuel caught four of his seven targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns, three of which were either first downs or touchdowns. Samuel carried the ball just once for 11 yards, but forced three tackles.

WR Brandon Aiyuk – 80.2

Aiyuk may have only caught three passes for 37 yards but his run blocking continues to be a game-changer for the offense. His wideout run-blocking grade of 95.0 led the offense with John Feliciano (91.4) and Juwan Jennings (90.3) close behind.

Aiyuk and Jennings are two of the best receivers in the league according to PFF Analytics.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams – 84.9 overall. 78.6 Blocking of passes (pressures not allowed)

LG Aaron Banks – 65.6 overall, 69.5 passes blocked (1 hit, 2 hurries allowed)

C Jake Brindle – 55.9 overall, 8.8 pass blocks (four hurries allowed)

RJ John Feliciano – 93.5 overall, 86.4 passes blocked (no pressures allowed)

RT Colton McKivitz 79.7 overall, 60.4 pass blocks (2 hurries allowed)

defense:

Winger CB Charvarius – 90.8

Ward did not allow four catches, giving Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray a 0.0 rating when targeting Ward. The veteran linebacker also had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

LB Fred Warner – 85.5

The linebacker recorded six total stops, allowed just three completions on five targets for negative six yards and forced a fumble. Warner uncharacteristically missed three tackles on the 16th that the defense missed.

CB Demodore Lenoir – 84.0

Lenoir tallied eight total tackles – one missed. The cornerback also recorded three stops and allowed four hits on seven targets for just 36 yards.

DL Nick Bosa – 84.8

The All-Pro recorded one sack, one hurried fumble, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

Defense line:

Javon Kinlaw – 25.7 overall, 54.9 hurries (1 sack, 1 hurry)

Chase Young – 55.4 overall, 51.1 pass hurries (1 sack, 1 hurry)

Clellen Ferrell 43.1 overall, 58.5 swipe (one hit, one wheel)

TY McGill – 28.1 overall, 55.0 pass rush (2 wheels)

Robert Bell – 50.3 overall, 50.7 pass rush (1 speed)

Randy Gregory – 57.4 overall, 66.4 pass rush (1 hurry)

Odds and ends:

The interior of the defensive line struggled in the absence of both Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave

Kalia Davis – 40.6 overall score

Kevin Givens – Overall score 38.5

Ty McGill – 28.1 overall grade, 3 missed tackles (most by an interior defensive lineman in Week 15)

Javon Kinlaw – 25.7 overall score

Total of 16 missed tackles

Fred Warner – 3

T McGill – 3

Randy Gregory – 2

Tashaun Gibson – 2

One for each:

De Winters

Ambry Thomas

Demodore Lenoir

Dre Greenlaw

Nick Bosa

Clellen Ferrell

Special teams:

Jake Moody is perfect 66-of-66 on kicks under 40 yards this season and 53-for-53 on extra points. The players closest to 100 percent bonus points did so nine fewer times (34). San Diego Chargers Cameron Decker, Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butler and Cincinnati Bengals Evan McPherson are all a perfect 34 of 34 on extra points.

