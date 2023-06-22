Sources – Wizards to send Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Paul

Tim BontempsESPN4 minutes to read

Woj breaks the popular Chris Paul-Jordan Paul trade Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Wizards traded Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole and future draft assets.

the The Washington Wizards continued the dramatic reshaping of their roster under new President of Basketball Operations Michael Wenger on Thursday by expanding a massive Bradley Beal trade to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Paul, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards will also receive a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027 from Golden State in the deal, sources said.

Washington began overhauling its entire roster on Sunday, when Bell agreed to waive a no-trade clause to send him to the Phoenix Suns. With Paul’s transfer to Golden State on Thursday, the deal is officially finalized, with Phoenix sending six second-round picks — 2024-28, plus 2030 — plus first-round trades in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 to Washington, the sources said. .

Both sides agreed to wait for the deal to be formally completed, however, and the Wizards would have time to transfer Paul to a third team in a deal to recoup additional assets as part of the deal.

That team turns out to be Golden State, where Paul ends up after spending the past decade facing the Warriors in the playoffs again and again as Golden State’s new general manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr., makes the first significant move of his tenure after officially taking over from Bob Myers this week. the past.

Paul, 38, averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns last season across 59 games, and he gives the Warriors a different way to attack defenses when Stephen Curry is out, though — after starting every game of his career. So far, there are 1,214 regular season games and 149 postseason games — Paul is likely ticketed for a backup role in what will be his 19th season in the NBA.

Paul also has an expiring $30 million contract, compared to the four years and $140 million remaining on the stretch that Paul was signed to before the start of last season, removing a significant chunk of money from future Golden State books as the Warriors navigate penalties. Harder than the big one. Spending difference imposed by the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. The Warriors have to sort out the possibility of a new contract with franchise cornerstone Draymond Green after he walked out on his contract earlier this month and became a free agent.

In exchange, Washington will get Paul, who will step into the shooting guard point Bell vacated in the trade, and as part of the newly formed backcourt for the Wizards that have met in the past 24 hours. Washington had previously agreed to send Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics late Wednesday night – shortly before the midnight deadline for his $36 million player option for next season – in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies that saw the Wizards relegated. . Point guard Tyus Jones.

During his time with the Warriors, Paul — the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA draft — has developed into a dynamic scoring guard, who has averaged 24.6 points and 4.6 assists as a starter in 43 games this season.

But Paul’s season was overshadowed by his hitting the green during the preseason, and after playing well in Golden State’s run to the 2022 NBA title — averaging 17.0 points on 50.8% shooting overall and 39% shooting from 3 — those numbers slipped back to 10.3. Points on 34% shooting overall and 25.4% from 3.

Meanwhile, sources told Wojnarowski on Tuesday that Washington forward Kyle Kuzma, one of the more interesting free agents on the market this summer, has turned down his player option and will be an unrestricted free agent.