The Washington Wizards’ changing season continues to churn while another key player is said to be on the way out. According to multiple reports, forward Kristaps Porzingis will be dealt to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team deal.

Sources: Smart, Porzingis Traded in 3 teams – via ESPN program https://t.co/Dgy3IVCf98 – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The source confirms that the Wizards will acquire Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies as part of a revived trade that sends Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston and Marcus Smart to Memphis (@employee Firstly). Washington gets one of the best reserve PGs in the league. – David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 22, 2023

Porzingis agreed to sign his deal before he was even dealt with Boston, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As part of the deal, the Washington Wizards will receive Tyus Jones from the Memphis Grizzlies and Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will acquire Marcus Smart from the Celtics as he sends his 25th pick in this year’s draft and 2024 first round pick through the Golden State Warriors to the Celtics.

Celtics receive:

Kristaps Porzingis (via Wizards)

No. 25 pick in the 2023 draft (via Grizzlies)

2024 first-round pick (top four protected, via Warriors)

Grizzlies receive:

Marcus Smart (via Celtics)

You receive treatments:

Tyus Jones (via Grizzlies)

Danilo Gallinari (via Celtics)

Mike Muscala (via Celtics)

No. 35 pick in 2023 draft (via Celtics)

Last season, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in 32.6 minutes per game. He played in 65 games – his most since 66 with the New York Knicks in 2016-17 – and has been looking healthy after a variety of injuries that have eroded his stability over the past three seasons.

The deal with Boston capped off the day Porzingis was said to be headed to the Celtics, but in a deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Wizards. In that reported trade, Malcolm Brogdon would have gone to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Wizards would have taken the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA draft and Porcinges would have gone to the Celtics. When those talks broke down, Boston focused on its deal with Memphis.

Boston became the Pursings’ fourth team in the NBA. Drafted in 2015 by New York with the fourth overall pick, he played three seasons with the Knicks before being traded to Dallas before the deadline in 2019 — when he was recovering from knee surgery. The Wizards acquired him from Dallas 16 months ago.

Porcingis will join a talented Boston team that includes Brogdon, Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, shot blocking center Robert Williams, veteran big man Al Horford and more.

The 24-year-old Tatum is signed for the next two seasons, still under the rookie extension he started last season. He won’t be eligible for a supermax extension until summer 2024. It will start in 2025-26 and could be worth more than $300 million.

Brown, 26, is eligible for a new deal this season, and thanks to making the All-NBA Second Team this season, could be offered up to a five-year contract extension worth up to $295 million.

The Celtics’ front line for next season is a bit weak. Defensive specialist Grant Williams had off-season surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. He is a restricted free agent and could leave this summer. He averaged career highs in minutes (25.9), points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) during the regular season. But both of those numbers fell during the playoffs as he slipped in and out of the round.

Smart, 29, has played all nine seasons in the NBA with the Celtics and has earned a reputation for solid defense and ferocious leadership, taking home the 2022 Kia Defensive Player of the Year, a trio of NBA Hustle Awards (’19, ’22 – 23) and three All-Defensive 1st Team honors (19-20, 22).

He was the Celtics’ longest-serving player and ranks fourth on the franchise career lists for three-pointers made (911) and assists (2,700). His departure also left the Celtics with Derek White and Brogdon, Kia’s sixth man of the year, as the two favorites to replace Smart.

Last season, he averaged 11.5 ppg — shooting 41.5% overall and 33.6% depth — and a career-high 6.3 apg. It gives the Grizzlies a steady hand at point management during Ja Morant’s minimum 25-game suspension to open the season. It also brings postseason experience to the Grizzlies, who haven’t managed to win a single playoff series despite finishing second in the West the past two seasons.

Jones, 27, is considered one of the best backup players in the league. He participated in a pro campaign during the 2022-23 season, and averaged career highs in points (10.3), assists (5.2) and minutes (24.3) in 80 games. Washington’s rebuilding move presents an opportunity to demonstrate his willingness to take a leadership role.

Porzingis’ move to Boston comes just days after the Wizards agreed to a successful deal that will send former All-Star guard Bradley Bell to the Phoenix Suns. In that reported swap, the Wizards brought back former All-Star guard Chris Paul as well as guard Landry Shamet, forward Isaiah Todd, and several future second-round draft picks..

Additionally, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has reportedly opted out of his deal this week and may leave via free agency.

Gallinari was injured throughout last season, but he is a reliable outfield player and joins the Wizards frontcourt that currently includes Corey Kisbert, Denny Avdeja and Daniel Gafford. In his final healthy season (2021-22 with the Atlanta Hawks), Gallinari averaged 11.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, and 1.5 apg. Dealt from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Celtics at the trade deadline last season, Muscala averaged 5.9 ppg and 3.4 rpg in 20 games. However, he was knocked out of the Boston tournament in the playoffs.

Washington kicked off its outdoor season with GM releasing Tommy Sheppard in mid-April after the team missed the playoffs and the AT&T Play-In Tournament. A month later, the team hired former Clippers general manager Michael Winger as president of Monumental Basketball.

The Wizards, who last won the NBA championship in 1978, have missed the playoffs the past two seasons with a 35-47 record and haven’t advanced past the first round since 2016-2017. Washington now has four draft picks in the 2023 NBA draft: No. 8, No. 35, No. 42 and No. 57.

Information from the Associated Press is used in this report.