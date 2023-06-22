Jonathan Giffoni and Jeremy Wu2 minutes to read

ESPN

It’s officially 2023 NBA Draft Week, and one of the highlights continues to be what happens with the #2 pick. With 19-year-old French star Victor Wimpanyama headed to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC and ESPN App), there was additional interest on the Charlotte Hornets when they decided between Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported Sunday that the Hornets will bring Miller and Henderson back for a second round of workouts and interviews in front of outgoing majority owner Michael Jordan. What the Hornets decide to do with the pick along with a potential active trading market could affect how the rest of the draft plays out.

ESPN will be tracking every twist and turn until Wembanyama’s name is announced first in the Barclays Center stand Thursday, with that version of the mock draft undergoing any and all necessary adjustments up to draft time, based on our latest information and any first or second. – The role moves up to that hour:

(Updated: June 21, 10:50 p.m. ET)

first round

Victor Wimbanyama

92- Reformer

PF/C.

Age: 19.4

Wimbanyama concluded his season with the French Metropolitan 92 with a 3-0 victory over Euroleague title contenders Monaco, and arrived in New York on Monday to surely claim his title as first pick on Thursday. He ended up playing 62 games in all competitions without missing a contest, which is a testament to the work he and his team put into staying healthy. Wimpanyama led the Ligue 1 in points and rebounds while showing his productive effects in winning at the highest level against the best teams he has faced this season, making him easy to be first-choice thanks to his unsurpassed combination of size, height, skill, sense of the game and instincts on both ends of the floor. – Jonathan Giffoni