Arsenal agree to a deal in principle to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal have agreed a preliminary deal with Chelsea to sign striker Kai Havertz for £65m.

the athlete It reported Wednesday morning that the clubs are working to finalize the structure of the imminent deal, including potential installments and add-ons.

Arsenal is ready for an initial payment £62m for the Germany international with a further £3m in add-ons.

Personal terms are in effect and will be followed by a doctor for the attacker in due course.

the athlete I mentioned last week that Arsenal Submit an opening proposal for the appointment Havertz.

Chelsea need to reduce their squad not only to offset previous spending but also to fund signings in this window.

Last season, Havertz served mostly as a striker for Chelsea, scoring nine goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Since joining Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen Three years ago in a deal worth up to £90m ($113.8m), Havertz made 139 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.

In addition to Havertz, Arsenal are working on a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

A bid of up to £90m – consisting of £75m and £15m in add-ons – has been rejected by their Premier League rivals, but Arsenal are close to the fee West Ham are aiming for if their captain is to go. .

Follow the summer transfer window with the athlete…

He can play several roles with Arsenal

Analysis by Arsenal correspondent Jordan Campbell

The immediate thought is that Feel As if appropriate.

The elegant way he glides with the ball, the physical appearance, the age. It all adds up, except for one thing: Where will he play?

Arsenal see Havertz as a fine player who can play several roles within their system and bring different attributes to their current strikers.

He would also continue the club’s strategy of protecting the team into the future as he turned just 24 years old.

“The technical level is really high”

Analysis by Chelsea correspondent Liam Twomey

Havertz has been at fault in such long stretches of his Chelsea career for crippled attacking systems that the possibility of him rising to new heights at his next club cannot be ruled out.

Even the current version of Havertz does many things that elite clubs value.

His technical level is really high, he has great instincts to find pockets of space to receive and advance the ball, he is tactically responsible and presses like the devil.

A fresh start and a change of scenery – even if it’s just a move across London – could really be all he needs.

Go deeper Why does Arsenal want Havertz? Where is it appropriate? How will he be remembered at Chelsea?

(Photo: Getty Images)