4 hospitalized after hit and run by hit-and-run driver near Guaranteed Rate Field — NBC Chicago

Police said four people are in a serious to critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near Guaranteed Rate Field prior to Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and Texas Rangers.

According to Chicago police, the driver was heading east on 35th Street at about 6:22 p.m. when he hit four people with a silver sedan. Police said the driver fled the scene afterwards.

Police said a 51-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both of whom were hit by the car, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was also injured and transported in reasonable condition.

According to the police, nearby officers immediately provided assistance to the three named victims at the scene before taking them to area hospitals.

The fourth victim was hit and apparently entered the vehicle through the sunroof as she ran to Dan Ryan, police said, and was later transported in critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

Three other people were also taken from the car to hospital in an unknown condition, and police confirmed they are in custody.

According to Total Traffic, all outbound local lanes were closed due to the collision, though they have since reopened.

At a news conference outside the stadium on Tuesday night, Vice President Fred Milian said there was no reason to believe the crash was targeted and said police were investigating whether the car was stolen.

Milian said the suspects now in custody are between 20 and 25 years old.

The White Sox play the Texas Rangers in game two of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the stadium.

It appears the four victims were on their way to the match, Milian said in a briefing on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the team issued a statement regarding the incident: