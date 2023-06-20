Chris Paul found out about the sun business from his son

Chris Paul was on a plane to New York Sunday to promote his new book, when he heard the news in a text from his 14-year-old son, Chris II: It had been circulated.
A 12-time All-Star, Paul is considered one of the most accomplished point guards in NBA history. He had recently finished his third season with the Phoenix Suns, a run that included a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021. There seem to be greener pastures after the Suns acquired Kevin Durant in February.
But the Suns on Sunday tentatively agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards for guard Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star who turns 30 next week. Paul, 38, is included in the deal. At the moment it is not clear where Paul will play next season.
In an interview with The New York Times, Paul has repeatedly said that Matt Ichpea, who recently acquired the team, and Isiah Thomas, a Hall of Fame point guard who is close to Ishpea, “wanted to go in a different direction.” In February, Ishpia told reporters that Thomas He had no role with the team. Representatives for The Suns and Thomas did not respond to a request for comment.
Paul spoke with The Times as part of a promotional tour for his book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons From A Daddy, On And Off The Court.” The book, which will be released on Tuesday, is a tribute to his grandfather, Nathaniel Jones. Jones was murdered in 2002, the day after Paul signed a letter of intent to attend Wake Forest University.
Paul describes Jones as a prominent figure in his life and one of his closest confidants. Jones operated what is believed to be the first black-owned service station in the Winston-Salem area of North Carolina.
Paul co-authored the book during the height of the pandemic with ESPN host Michael Wilpon, and weaves in the tales of his grandfather and his own journey — including his experiences as a black athlete in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, was conducted Monday in the New York offices of Rubinstein PR. In it, Paul discussed the trade from Phoenix, his grandfather, and what his plans are after his NBA career ends.
You were on the plane last night. The team you helped land during two games of the tournament said they intend to trade you, and how do you feel?
It’s just – it’s hard. Seriously, it’s part of the job, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you understand that in this business, no one owes you anything, as they should be.
But when that comes along and he sends my son to me, I realize that, you know, Matt and Isaiah, I think, just wanted to go in a different direction.
Did you find out because your kid texted you on the plane? Your agent wasn’t texting you, or Eshpeia died. What goes through your head when you get the text?
I showed my phone to my wife. Because, I mean, I spoke to James Jones yesterday or otherwise. [Jones is the Suns’ president of basketball operations and general manager.]
And did James Jones indicate that this was on the table? How were you surprised by this text from your son?
[Paul paused.]
I was surprised.
I can see on your face that you’re trying not to talk so much trash right now.
No, because I mean as I say, it is what it is. But like I said, Matt and Isaiah must have wanted to change.
In your ideal scenario, what would happen next?
I don’t know. I haven’t had enough time to process it yet. Like seriously, because these things that happen affect me more.
You recently said in another interview that you want to stay in Phoenix. What are your feelings about the organization at the moment?
Like I said, Matt and Isiah, they want to go in a different direction. But my time there was amazing. you know what i mean? it was amazing. And so, back to work.
You could have written a book about anything. I chose to write about your grandfather. Why was that?
That was an important point in my life. And being 38 now, I never would have imagined that I would have had the opportunity to do the things I did. I was thinking and realizing how many things are the way they are because of my relationship with my grandfather.
How do you reflect differently on his death now at the age of 38 than you did as a teenager?
While doing this book, there were conversations that I haven’t thought about or talked about in 20 years.
How painful is it for you and your family to revisit the murder?
I already got some videos in my phone of some recordings. [Paul was referring to recording the audiobook.] And when I was doing it, there were a few times where it broke down and I just couldn’t get over it.
What time in the last 20 years of your life did you wish you had the guidance of your grandfather?
Maybe when I was in college, Julius Hodge case. I take suspended because of a game. [In 2005, Paul appeared to deliberately throw a punch below the waist of North Carolina State’s Julius Hodge in the teams’ final game of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season.]
What do you think he would have said?
I don’t know. I don’t think he would necessarily be crazy. Well, it’s crazy because this whole situation happened because the kids were chanting, “I killed your grandfather.” If he was here, they wouldn’t be able to say that.
One of the interesting stories I read in the book was after the death of George Floyd about being arrested in Los Angeles. Can you describe the anxiety you felt?
I was in 405, it was during construction, so it was crazy. When I stopped, I stopped to the left. I guess I was supposed to stop right, but I think it was stress and anxiety. And so I pulled it off. I don’t care what anyone says – especially at the height of everything going on, at the time, I was a little nervous.
You’re a rich, famous, and successful athlete, and you’re being pulled over by the cops, and you’re worried. What does that tell you about our country now?
It tells you a lot.
When I’m playing in a game and I’m in an arena, all those fans out there are screaming. Once I leave the game, I don’t leave the game in uniform. I can leave the game in a hoodie with a hat. So I’m a regular. I’m just like everyone else. This is another thing too. All people don’t know who the athletes are and all that stuff. I don’t think for one minute that I have to get some kind of pass because I’m an athlete.
How much thought have you given the number of years left in the NBA?
I ask a lot of questions of friends, people who are retired, people who work in other businesses. And one of the biggest things I’ve heard for a few years now is that once you start thinking when it’s over, it’s over.
And you don’t feel it.
Absolutely.
What does Chris Paul look like after his career ends?
I’d love to be a ruler someday.
Team owner.
exactly. Because I know just about every nuance of the league from all the years as president of the federation. And I have relationships where I’ve been able to learn from these guys.
