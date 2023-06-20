Chris Paul found out about the sun business from his son

Chris Paul was on a plane to New York Sunday to promote his new book, when he heard the news in a text from his 14-year-old son, Chris II: It had been circulated.

A 12-time All-Star, Paul is considered one of the most accomplished point guards in NBA history. He had recently finished his third season with the Phoenix Suns, a run that included a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021. There seem to be greener pastures after the Suns acquired Kevin Durant in February.

But the Suns on Sunday tentatively agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards for guard Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star who turns 30 next week. Paul, 38, is included in the deal. At the moment it is not clear where Paul will play next season.

In an interview with The New York Times, Paul has repeatedly said that Matt Ichpea, who recently acquired the team, and Isiah Thomas, a Hall of Fame point guard who is close to Ishpea, “wanted to go in a different direction.” In February, Ishpia told reporters that Thomas He had no role with the team. Representatives for The Suns and Thomas did not respond to a request for comment.