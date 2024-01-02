Somalia describes the Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement as an act of aggression

Written by Mahmoud Abdel Aziz Abdel Samad and Kalkidan Yabaltal

BBC News, Mogadishu and Addis Ababa

January 2, 2024

Comment on the photo, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses representatives following Ethiopia's agreement with Somaliland

Somalia has described the agreement concluded by landlocked Ethiopia with the self-declared Republic of Somaliland regarding access to the sea as an act of “aggression.”

Somaliland separated from Somalia more than 30 years ago, but did not gain international recognition.

She said Ethiopia had agreed to recognize its independence at some point in the future in exchange for military access to the coast.

Ethiopia has not confirmed this aspect of Monday's controversial agreement.

Abe had previously described access to the sea as an “existential issue” for his country.

A memorandum of understanding is a declaration of intent and can lead to a legally binding treaty.

Both sides portray this development as a major diplomatic step.

But Somalia responded angrily to the memorandum of understanding because it considers Somaliland part of its territory.

She said that she was summoning her ambassador to Ethiopia.

The government said the agreement was “null and void” and constituted a violation of its sovereignty.

She added in a statement that she “considers this act an aggression and…an obstacle to good neighbourliness, peace and stability in the region.” [is] “It already faces many challenges.”

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre urged people to remain calm.

“I want to assure them that we are committed to defending the country,” he said at a hastily arranged press conference. “Part of our land, sea and air cannot be violated and I will defend it by all legal means.” .

Reuters reported that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told Parliament later on Tuesday that “no one has the authority to give up a piece of Somalia.”

He added, “Somaliland, you are the northern regions of Somalia. Ethiopia does not recognize you.”

Somalia also said it wants the UN Security Council and the African Union to discuss the issue.

The exact details of Monday's agreement signed by Prime Minister Abiy and Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa are unknown.

Mr. Abdi said the agreement included a clause stating that Ethiopia would at some point in the future recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement He added, “The agreement guarantees Ethiopia's access to its naval forces to the sea, in exchange for official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, which represents an important diplomatic milestone for our country.”