Some Irish homes may remain without power for 'several days'

A number of homes in the Republic of Ireland may be without power “for several days” following Storm Isha, ESB Networks said.
More than 155,000 homes and businesses remain without power after the storm, according to the ESB.
Electricity was cut off to about 22,000 customers in County Donegal as of 14:00 local time, and the areas located in the northwest of the country were among the most affected areas.
An ESB spokesperson said crews were working to restore power to a “large number” of customers, but said it would take “several days before supplies are restored to all affected customers.”
They said crews at the Letterkenny and Killybegs depots had been hustling since before first light, assessing damage and beginning to restore power.
ESB apologized for the disruption caused to family and business lives caused by Storm Isha, and thanked customers across the country for their patience while crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible.
Some of the worst affected areas in County Donegal were Ballyshannon (2,511 reports); Cardonagh (1986) and in Buncrana (1786).
The power outages, which were reported across the island, come with strong winds expected again on Tuesday when Storm Jocelyn arrives.
Irish weather service Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo, which will come into force at 18:00.
Brian Tapley, ESB's chief engineer, told Irish radio RTÉ that it would take “several days” to repair the storm.
“Isha is likely to be among the top five storms in terms of its impact on the grid over the past 10 years,” he said.
“The importance of the restoration efforts required here should not be underestimated.”
Mr Tapley added that technicians were out at first light to assess the damage and restore power where possible.
In County Donegal, wind gusts of more than 80 mph (130 km/h) were recorded overnight.
Valentia Island, one of the most westerly points in Ireland, recorded wind gusts of 71 mph (115 km/h) while Cork Airport recorded 66 mph (107 km/h).
Dublin Fire Brigade said it saw a large number of calls on Sunday due to fallen trees and electricity poles.
Storm was named Jocelyn
It will end at midnight on Wednesday in counties Galway and Mayo, and at 02:00 in Donegal.
Met Éireann has warned of large coastal waves and very difficult travel conditions as well as fallen trees and damage to power lines.
Another yellow wind warning has been issued for the rest of the Republic of Ireland.
It will go into effect in seven provinces in the northwest and west of the country from 12:00 noon on Tuesday until early Wednesday morning.
The rest of the country will be under yellow alert from 17:00.
