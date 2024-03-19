Sony has reportedly launched an investigation into the leak of PS5 Pro specifications

PlayStation 5 Pro The news consists of only rumors so far, and Sony hasn't even confirmed the existence of a boosted console. However, the latest PS5 Pro specs leak appears to be legitimate and is said to have prompted Sony to continue its search to find who spoiled the surprise.

YouTube user Moore's Law is dead A video was uploaded on Thursday that includes what appears to be official documentation about the PS5 Pro's specifications. Indoor games Tom Henderson confirmed the details and chirp On Monday, an investigation is underway into who shared these PS5 Pro specifications. The documents appear to have been handed over to external partners, which is consistent with rumors that they will be released later this year.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation and details of the leaked devices.

Rumored specifications for the PS5 Pro show that the upgraded device will get a significant power boost. An overclocked AMD Zen2 CPU with clock speeds of up to 4.4GHz and faster RAM will see a 45% improvement in display, according to the leaked spec sheet. The rumored specifications also point to an improvement of up to 4x Ray-Tracing and 8K support.

Again, all of these specs are unconfirmed, but the company has said that the PS5 is heading into the “final stage of its life cycle,” according to a report from Bloomberg In February.

Sony seems to be in the mood to launch more devices. This past holiday season she dropped her skinny PS5 And the PlayStation Portal For those who want to operate their console away from the TV.