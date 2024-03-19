March 20, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sony has reportedly launched an investigation into the leak of PS5 Pro specifications

Sony has reportedly launched an investigation into the leak of PS5 Pro specifications

Len Houle March 20, 2024 2 min read

picture: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

PlayStation 5 Pro The news consists of only rumors so far, and Sony hasn't even confirmed the existence of a boosted console. However, the latest PS5 Pro specs leak appears to be legitimate and is said to have prompted Sony to continue its search to find who spoiled the surprise.

Who is this thing actually for? | PlayStation Portal Practical Training

YouTube user Moore's Law is dead A video was uploaded on Thursday that includes what appears to be official documentation about the PS5 Pro's specifications. Indoor games Tom Henderson confirmed the details and chirp On Monday, an investigation is underway into who shared these PS5 Pro specifications. The documents appear to have been handed over to external partners, which is consistent with rumors that they will be released later this year.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation and details of the leaked devices.

Rumored specifications for the PS5 Pro show that the upgraded device will get a significant power boost. An overclocked AMD Zen2 CPU with clock speeds of up to 4.4GHz and faster RAM will see a 45% improvement in display, according to the leaked spec sheet. The rumored specifications also point to an improvement of up to 4x Ray-Tracing and 8K support.

Again, all of these specs are unconfirmed, but the company has said that the PS5 is heading into the “final stage of its life cycle,” according to a report from Bloomberg In February.

Sony seems to be in the mood to launch more devices. This past holiday season she dropped her skinny PS5 And the PlayStation Portal For those who want to operate their console away from the TV.

See also  It made its iOS app icon very ugly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Stardew Valley Creator offers words of advice to mod-loving players hours before Update 1.6 is released

March 19, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

PS5 Pro specs leak indicates a big jump in the mid-gen

March 18, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

21 FF7 Rebirth minigames, ranked from worst to best

March 18, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Beyoncé says her new album 'Cowboy Carter' was inspired by the backlash to her foray into the country music genre.

March 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA scientist who saw first traveler photos had 'goosebumps'

March 20, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Source – Jets sign Chargers WR Mike Williams to a one-year deal

March 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Sony has reportedly launched an investigation into the leak of PS5 Pro specifications

March 20, 2024 Len Houle