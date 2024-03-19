Stardew Valley Creator offers words of advice to mod-loving players hours before Update 1.6 is released

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has offered words of advice to players who plan to use mods with the game after the anticipated 1.6 patch releases on PC later today.

“PSA for people using mods: A large number of mods have already been updated to version 1.6 (see https://smapi.io/mods ) Baron said In a recent X/Twitter post. “I've also added a public branch for Steam that lets you stay on version 1.5.6 if you so choose. I recommend trying version 1.6 without modifications, but it's up to you.

As Barron explained, links to a wide range of supposedly compatible (and broken) 1.6 mods are available for browsing on the Stardew Valley SMAPI mod site, which allow players to do everything from tweaking core gameplay mechanics and aesthetics to implementing cheats.

Meanwhile, the Stardew Valley 1.5.6 branch that will be available via Steam after the update is released will be a saving grace for any player who is not yet ready, for one reason or another, to embrace the changes introduced with the new version. to update. The option to stick with the previous version of the game is especially useful for those who are accustomed to using certain mods that are not immediately compatible with version 1.6, and for others who are hoping to complete their existing games before trying out the new content.

Barone explained back in January that starting a new save might provide a better experience than continuing to play the old one once 1.6 drops, as it would allow the new content to be accessed in the correct order. “It would be nice to play on the old tackle.” Barron said in a post on X/Twitter at the time. “But I'd probably recommend a new save just to experience everything in context, otherwise you'll open up a bunch of stuff right away when you load your old save.”

The developer also confirmed to fans ahead of the update that 1.6 content will be coming to the Mac and Linux versions of the game. Barron had previously stated that console versions of the update would follow, and that he was striving to avoid large gaps between platform versions, which, in his words, had proven to be a “nightmare” in the past.

