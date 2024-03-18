March 19, 2024

PS5 Pro specs leak indicates a big jump in the mid-gen

Len Houle March 18, 2024

Alleged PlayStation 5 Pro specifications have been leaked online, and indicate a significant jump in power offered by Sony's unconfirmed mid-generation console.

A recent video clip on YouTube from Moore's Law is dead It has revealed details about Sony's PS5 Pro – or 'Trinity' as it is supposedly referred to internally – covering a whole host of specifications and details about the new device from an internal presentation document.

