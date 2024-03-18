PS5 Pro specs leak indicates a big jump in the mid-gen

Alleged PlayStation 5 Pro specifications have been leaked online, and indicate a significant jump in power offered by Sony's unconfirmed mid-generation console.

A recent video clip on YouTube from Moore's Law is dead It has revealed details about Sony's PS5 Pro – or 'Trinity' as it is supposedly referred to internally – covering a whole host of specifications and details about the new device from an internal presentation document.

Some details point to particularly interesting and interesting performance boosts, with a note on the presentation summarizing the device's capabilities stating: “When running on Trinity, PlayStation 5 titles can support higher resolutions and frame rates.”

The documents state that the PS5 Pro will be “about 45% faster than the standard PlayStation 5” in terms of rendering power, while ray tracing gets a significant boost of two to four times that of the standard PS5. There are also details included that point to the GPU providing 33.5 teraflops of power – the standard PS5 has 10.28 teraflops. This is a huge jump and represents something we may see generation after generation rather than something gradual, as we saw with the last generation PS4 Pro.

Elsewhere, beyond the numbers, there's also something called “PlayStation Spectral Supersolution” mentioned in the document, which is said to be Sony's own upscaling technology, as well as “custom engineering for machine learning” and “PlayStation machine learning” that could see “support… Up to 8K resolution.

The information and reports have since been confirmed Indoor gamesAnd IGN The leaks are also understood to be legitimate, with both stating that the leaks came from the Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) developer network.

Of course, with nothing officially confirmed, these things should not be taken seriously and as gospel truth. However, if the PS5 Pro console comes close to that kind of jump in performance when it launches in late 2024 as rumors suggest, it will be a major shift for the mid-gen update.

With numbers like these, it's hard not to be excited about what this could indicate for the next stage in gaming consoles.