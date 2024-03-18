March 18, 2024

21 FF7 Rebirth minigames, ranked from worst to best

Len Houle
Yuffie rides a chocobo.

Screenshot: Square Enix/Claire Jackson/Kotaku

Oh, here we are with a real loser in a little game because we almost forgot to put this game in there — that's how much we remember. (Maybe we also forgot about the rail shooting in Corel… is that a minigame? I don't know. It was more forgettable than this entry for sure.)

Here's the thing… When I reviewed screenshots of the mini-games, I realized that I didn't hate Glide de Chocobo as much as I thought I did. He. She an act He taught me how to traverse the incredible heights of Cosmo Canyon…but it has a tough learning curve. Indeed, yes, it is a beautiful bird, but this game is not fun. The chocobo isn't actually able to turn on its own flight, so you're basically falling into the style as you try to hit gusts of air from fans to constantly move through objectives, each of which are numbered and count toward the score at the end.

Glide de Chocobo inspires that extremely frustrating feeling of constantly falling just shy of landing on a platform. In Glide de Chocobo, it's very easy to lose height and you'll find yourself stalling on the ground very quickly. It sucks all the enthusiasm out of your life, leaving you miserable when you inevitably hit the ground running.

Yes, it helps you learn how to navigate this area and the sights are definitely very beautiful there. But I'd rather not play this game again. – Claire Jackson

