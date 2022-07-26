July 26, 2022

SpaceX breaks private annual launch record

Cheryl Riley July 26, 2022 2 min read

A Falcon 9 rocket during the Starlink mission.

picture: SpaceX

Elon Musk’s private space company broke her own company Record most launches in one calendar general-And 2022 is not close to it It’s over yet. The company completed its 32nd successful launch of the year, beating out 31 successful launches in 2021.

Like it or not, SpaceX’s stream of launches into space is impressive. On Friday, July 22, the company successfully launched 46 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit using a reusable Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This marks SpaceX’s 32 successful launches for 2022, beating the previous record of 31 successful launches in 2021 – and there are still five months left in 2022. It’s a record for SpaceX And the Also for any launch provider.

The Friday launch was originally scheduled for Thursday But it was deleted because the Falcon 9 computer detected an abnormal reading from the Merlin engine just 46 seconds before launch. After investigation, SpaceX proceeded with the launch the next day.

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation aims to provide the world with high-speed broadband Internet through a network of 42,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. SpaceX He said on Twitter Friday’s launch has expanded Starlink’s service to 36 countries, which now includes Luxembourg, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy. The company also conducted a launch Sunday that sent an additional 53 Starlink satellites into orbit, adding another successful launch to SpaceX’s fantastic 2022 flight. Currently made From about 2,660 functional satellites.

Founded in 2002, the company is a force to be reckoned with in the commercial space industry. release Regardless of the record, SpaceX hopes to launch another milestone this year – the first orbital test of the company’s giant Starship rocket, which is currently undergoing tests in Boca Chica, Texas.

في حين أن Starlink هي غزوة واعدة للوصول إلى الإنترنت العادل ، إلا أنها لم تخلو من عيوبها astronomers are concerned With the risk posed by Starlink on the landscape of space. Because satellites reflect sunlight, they create streaks in astronomical data collected by ground-based observatories, and this noise may be exacerbated by Musk’s recent announcement of Bigger, stronger Satellites.

