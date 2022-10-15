SpaceX launches a communications satellite, a land-based missile aboard a ship at sea

October 15, 2022

SpaceX launched a communications satellite and landed a ship’s rocket at sea early Saturday (October 15), just hours after bringing four astronauts home from the International Space Station.

a Falcon 9 A rocket carrying Eutelsat’s Hotbird 13F satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida Space Force The station is on Saturday at 1:22 a.m. EDT (0522 GMT), at the end of the nearly two-hour mission window.

