October 18, 2023

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on the 16th return flight of the Falcon 9 first stage

Cheryl Riley October 18, 2023 1 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit this evening (October 17).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today at 8:39 PM EDT (0039 GMT on October 18).

A Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage lands on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship after helping launch 22 Starlink satellites in the 16th re-flight, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, landing at sea on a “read only instructions” drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This was the 16th flight of the first stage of this particular rocket, just shy of the company’s reusability record, set just last month.

