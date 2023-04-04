April 4, 2023

SpaceX may launch a test flight of the orbiting spacecraft next week

Cheryl Riley April 4, 2023 3 min read

SpaceX’s giant Starship Mars rocket could attempt to go into orbit for the first time as soon as next week.

SpaceX is developing Starships to carry people and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The deep space transportation system consists of a massive first-stage booster called the Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft known as a Starship, both of which are designed to be fully reusable.

