SpaceX Starlink will launch Sunday night from Cape Canaveral

Updates: Scroll down for live coverage of the 8:52 PM EST liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, January 14.

SpaceX has pushed back its target liftoff time to 8:52 p.m. to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a constellation of 23 Starlink internet satellites, which are positioned within the fascia atop the 230-foot-tall rocket. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron estimates the chances of “take-off” weather at 80 percent, with thick cloud layers the primary danger.

SpaceX has not publicly announced why Saturday's Starlink 6-37 mission was initially postponed.

No local sonic booms are expected tonight. After soaring toward the sky along a southeast trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will aim to land on a drone ship at sea about 8 and a half minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landing

Update at 9pm: The first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket has just touched down aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 12th mission.

Update 8:52 pm: SpaceX just launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Update 8:47 p.m.: The SpaceX launch live stream on X (formerly Twitter) is now posted at the top of this page.

Liftoff is scheduled for five minutes from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Update 8:40 p.m.: Twelve minutes before SpaceX's scheduled Falcon 9 launch at 8:52 p.m., the countdown appears to be going as planned. Refueling is still underway at Launch Complex 40.

As a reminder, here's a list of key upcoming countdown milestones. T minus:

7 minutes: The Falcon 9 begins engine cooling before launch.

The Falcon 9 begins engine cooling before launch. 1 minute: The flight command computer begins final pre-launch checks; The fuel tank pressure starts until it reaches cruising pressure.

The flight command computer begins final pre-launch checks; The fuel tank pressure starts until it reaches cruising pressure. 45 seconds: SpaceX's launch director checks the “go” for the launch.

SpaceX's launch director checks the “go” for the launch. 3 seconds: The engine control module controls the start of the engine ignition sequence.

The engine control module controls the start of the engine ignition sequence. 0 seconds: Falcon taking off 9.

Update 8:34 p.m.: Tonight's mission marks the 12th flight of the Falcon 9 first stage booster, SpaceX said.

After stage separation, the booster is scheduled to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes and 13 seconds after liftoff.

SpaceX said the booster previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1, the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and seven Starlink missions.

Update 8:21 p.m.: Refueling procedures for the Falcon 9 rocket are now underway at Launch Complex 40, SpaceX has just announced.

This means tonight's Starlink 6-37 mission is now committed to liftoff at 8:52 p.m., otherwise the launch must be postponed.

Updated at 8:05 p.m.: On Wednesday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch four European astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Dragon capsule.

Axiom-3 mission details:

Target launch: 5:11 pm

5:11 pm location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Live coverage: It starts 90 minutes before take-off floridatoday.com/space.

Update 7:26 p.m.: SpaceX just announced that tonight's liftoff has been postponed again to 8:52 p.m

Additional backup opportunities are available until 11:25 p.m., if needed.

Update 7:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service radar loop shows a line of rain gradually tapering south from Cape Canaveral.

Update 6:48 p.m.: SpaceX crews have delayed tonight's target liftoff time from 7:27 to 8:05 p.m

Rain and heavy clouds prevailed for much of the afternoon and evening across the Space Coast.

