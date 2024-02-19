February 19, 2024

NASA offers a dream job for space enthusiasts! One-year Mars simulation: ScienceAlert

Cheryl Riley February 19, 2024 2 min read

NASA is looking for four people who dream of going to Mars to experience a year-long simulation of the Red Planet.

The space agency's Crew Health and Performance Exploration (CHAPEA) system involves being confined to a 158-square-meter (1,700-square-foot) habitat called Mars Dune Alpha, with limited resources and facing challenges such as environmental stressors and equipment failure.

“During the mission, the crew will perform a simulated spacewalk and provide data on a variety of factors, which may include physical and behavioral health and performance,” NASA said. He explains On the mission's website.

border-frame=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; write to clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-sharing”allowfullscreen>

“Having this analog environment allows us to introduce some other realism effects that we might not get on the ISS, and it also allows us to get a larger sample size.” He says CHAPEA Principal Investigator Grace Douglas explains why this tactic will be used to gather information for future manned missions to the Moon and Mars.

“That's the essence of getting all the data we'll need to do these missions.”

As with all NASA applications, the selection criteria are appropriately challenging.

A “Marswalk” simulation in a giant sandbox that mimics the Martian landscape. (Shabia/NASA crew)

Qualified candidates must be US citizens or permanent residents between the ages of 30 and 55, in excellent health, non-smokers and have no criminal record. Prospective crew must also have at least a master's level in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) qualifications, at least one thousand hours as an aircraft pilot, or full military officer training.

Application questions range from topics of diet and gut health to experiences of isolation and claustrophobia. You should also provide ideas about your expectations for the experience.

See also  Was the missing link found? Study reveals possible birthplace of early life in hot springs

“How did you deal with the coronavirus isolation?” Someone asks questions.

The entire selection process will take up to 14 months.

Floor plan showing four bedrooms and living, work and fitness areas.
Mars Dune Alpha floor plan. (Melody Yashar/NASA)

The first of three planned CHAPEA missions began on June 25, 2023 and has reached its conclusion The halfway mark last month.

The four crew members successfully completed several challenges, including growing crops, while isolated in the 3D-printed building in a giant sandbox, inside NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“The best and worst part of the mission so far is how fast it's flying.” He says Medical Officer Nate Jones.

“I know it's been a really special year here so far, so I'm really going to miss it, but I also can't wait to see my family and friends again.”

the Order online Deadline is Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Good luck!

