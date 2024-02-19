February 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

US lunar lander Odysseus broadcasts first images from the IM-1 mission world News

US lunar lander Odysseus broadcasts first images from the IM-1 mission world News

Cheryl Riley February 19, 2024 2 min read
New Delhi: The private spacecraft Odysseus, launched by Houston-based Intuitive Machines aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 15, has sent back its first images of the final frontier.

“Intuitive Machines successfully transmitted images of the first IM-1 mission to Earth on February 16, 2024. Images were captured shortly after separation from @SpaceX's second stage on Intuitive Machines' first mission to the Moon under NASA's CLPS Initiative,” she said. Company on X.

Odysseus, also known as the Nova-C lander, is carrying six NASA experiments and technology demonstrations, as well as six special payloads, on its ongoing IM-1 mission. These instruments will collect valuable data for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to establish a manned base near the moon's south pole by 2030.

Odysseus uses a mixture of liquid methane and liquid oxygen, the same propellant used by SpaceX's Raptor engines. These engines power the company's Starship rocket, which is being developed for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

While Odysseus is progressing well toward his destination, this is not the first effort launched by CLPS. Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based company, launched the lunar lander, Peregrine, aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Although the launch itself was successful, Peregrine experienced a fuel leak shortly after separating from the rocket's upper stage, which prevented him from reaching the Moon. The spacecraft was then destroyed in Earth's atmosphere on January 18.

, Odysseus is currently in excellent condition and maintaining contact with Mission Control as he approaches his destination. Intuitive Machines has scheduled the landing attempt for February 22.

See also  Boeing capsule lands on Earth after blackmailing space

broadens

“Intuitive Machines flight controllers successfully fired the first liquid methane and liquid oxygen engine into space, completing the engine launch for the IM-1 mission. This engine firing included a complete burnout of the main propulsion engine and lowering the throttle level needed for a lunar landing. ” The company said in the X post

(With inputs from the agency)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA and Japan launch the world's first wooden satellite world News

February 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A controversial physics-defying quantum engine appears to have been lost in space

February 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

A revolutionary fossil discovery reveals the secrets of early human movement

February 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

'American Idol' 2024 premiere date, time and where to watch season 22

February 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

US lunar lander Odysseus broadcasts first images from the IM-1 mission world News

February 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Greg Papa Says Carroll's Natural Pete 49ers DC Fits With Bill Belichick – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

February 19, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The Helldivers 2 Devs team is temporarily limiting the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to help stabilize the server.

February 19, 2024 Len Houle