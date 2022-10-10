Spencer Strider signs six-year deal

Atlanta – While the world of baseball waits to see how Spencer Strider It may be used during the National League series, the Braves announced Monday that they have given the rookie sensation a contract extension that could keep him in Atlanta until at least 2028.
Strider has agreed to a six-year, $75 million deal that includes a $22 million option with a $5 million buyout for 2029. The 23-year-old right-hand man has only made two seasons above the league, but his impressive rookie season has given Atlanta the confidence to make this Commitment.
“My goal has always been to outperform any expectations,” Strider said. “No one has higher aspirations or expectations for performance than me. That way, I don’t feel any pressure. The expectation is that I outperform any contract I ever sign.”
Strider exploded onto the scene this year when he posted a 2.67 ERA with 202 strikes over 31 appearances (20 starts), becoming the first modern-day rookie to have a 200-strike season. He also became the first MLB bowler to score 200 hits and allow fewer than 100 hits.
Although Strider missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a left-handed slash, the Braves hope he will be available to play against the Phillies in the NLDS, which begins Tuesday afternoon. But since he hasn’t started for a few weeks, his role will likely be limited to serving as an opener or assistant.
Strider will make $1 million for each of the next two seasons and $4 million in 2025. His salary will jump to $20 million in year 26 and then rise to $22 million for both next seasons. If his option is exercised, the deal will be worth $92 million over seven years.
“I’m excited to have some security in knowing I’ll be here with these guys at this club,” Strider said. “And get out and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
