MVP nominee Lamar Jackson leads the clutch drive as the Ravens beat the Bengals in the final

The Baltimore Ravens Need to drive the clutch in the last minutes to avoid another loss of Cincinnati Bengals And 2-3 start of the season.

It’s good that they have the best midfielder candidate and probably the best player ever.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens into the field goal range, with the main play at 18 yards that not many quarterbacks can do. This made crows in scope for Justin Tucker. Tucker hit a 43-yard field goal with the time out for a 19-17 win that would be formidable at the AFC North. It was just below the middle, like most of Tucker’s kicks.

It was a huge trip for Jackson, who wasn’t perfect on a Sunday night. Nor crows. Jackson missed a few throws in a close match and the Ravens defense couldn’t get the stop it needed in the fourth quarter. But when the crows needed Jackson to get them, he handed them over. So did Tucker.

Bengals and Ravens play a tense game

The game felt like a playoff. It is already having major repercussions in North Asia. Last season, the Bengals beat the Ravens in both encounters and won the division title.

It was clear early Sunday night that there would be no explosion this time. It was a close and difficult match from the start.

The Bengals had a major sequence in the third quarter. They had a first and a goal on the 2-yard line. Throw unfinished Cincinnati, then try “Philly Special” with Tyler Boyd I’m looking for a quarterback Joe Borough in the end zone. The crows played their part perfectly and Boyd was dumped for a sack. The Bengals got back to the 2-yard streak with Ja’Marr Chase winning third, but this caused the Bengals to head into fourth instead of tying the game to a field goal. Cincinnati tried a shovel pass that had no chance, mostly because of the right intervention Lyle Collins He seemed to have missed an assignment (Coach was Zack Taylor words with him when he came to the sideline) and the crows took possession. Those lost points were huge by the end of the match.

The story continues

The Ravens led 16-10 shortly after the Bengals left points on the board. Ironically, John Harbaugh, who was criticized for placing fourth and goal last week against buffalo billsMaybe the crows should have gone instead of kicking the goal. He could have gone for her fourth and one on the 3-yard streak for the Bengals, but he fell behind on the penalty kick and field goal kick.

That left the door open for the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson led a campaign that clinched the win at the Ravens Sunday night. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bengals take the lead late

Bengal advances forward, deep into the ravens region with less than four minutes to go. A backhand shoulder throw to Chase got the Bengals inside the 10-yard line, when Chase made a fine adjustment on the pass to pull it inside. Joe Burrow scored in the midfielder’s offside, got a push from behind, and after the extra point – which was hardly good because it went over the right goal; The call was so close that NBC brought in grammar analyst Terry McAulay to explain why it counted — the Bengals led 17-16 with 1:59 to go.

The drive was 13 plays, 75 yards and took 7:49 of the hour. That was the kind of leadership the Bengals were getting late last season, when they went on their way to the Super Bowl. On that trip, they looked like that team that had so much confidence late last season.

But the crows still had plenty of time to answer, and a terrific freak at Tucker.

Jackson had a whopping 18 yards to get the Crows into Tucker’s range. The crows picked up first again to round Tucker and bled time away from the clock. Tucker had already scored a 58-yard field goal earlier in the game. Tucker was about 43 yards out automatically.

The Ravens had already blasted two double-digit lead in losses during their first four games of the season. They didn’t need to worry about responding to the third reply Sunday night thanks to Jackson, and then Tucker.