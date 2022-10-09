Emily Sisson breaks the women’s US marathon record

Three days shy of her 31st birthday and with only one previous marathon on her resume, Emily Sisson took to the streets of Chicago and lowered the American woman’s record by 43 seconds, becoming the first American woman to run a marathon in under two hours 19 minutes. Conditions on the relatively flat Chicago Marathon track were perfect on Sunday, with Sisson – from won 10000 At the US Olympic track and field last summer – Second place For Ruth Chipping Ech. The Kenyan repeated the title of Chicago champion with a time of 2:14:18, 14 seconds behind the world record set by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

Sisson finished the race in 2:18:29, taking 43 seconds off The American record set by Kira D’Amato In January in Houston. Prior to D’Amato, the record had held for 16 years; Now it has been reduced twice in 10 months, something D’Amato expected.

“There are a number of American women who are striving for that record, so I think if I didn’t lower it myself, I wouldn’t have it for much longer,” She said Before the Berlin Marathon two weeks ago. D’Amato, who did not run in Chicago, joined Sisson at the finish line, along with Dina Castor and Joan Benoit Samuelson – the women who held the American record before her.

Sisson said she didn’t know the record was within reach until she got close to the finish line.

“I had just been instructed to throw out my shots and not think about the time at all, so I had no idea how fast I was even running, I think, like a mile to go,” she said. “A few people told me to get it, so I thought, ‘Oh, I should be close to breaking 2:20 or the American record, but I didn’t know which. “

The Chicago race saw Sisson return to the marathon after withdrawing from the 2020 Olympic Trials after 22 miles despite being the favorite. Her only other marathon came in London, where she ran 2:23:08 in 2019.

“The Olympic marathon trials — that broke my heart,” Sisson, a six-time national champion, said later. “Normally, I’m good at moving on from bad races, but I really struggled with that.”

At the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Sisson was 10th out of 10,000, as the best American playmaker, next win this event In American trials. to her 31 o’clock: 03.82 He broke the 17-year-old’s trial record set by Castor in 2004. Sisson, who set The US record for the half marathon (1:07:11) in May, Forbes said Recently she has become more comfortable with races like Chicago, one of the six major marathons in the world.

"As I gained more experience in the sport, I was able to approach the big racing days with more confidence and composure, compared to when I was younger," she said. "I simply repeat to myself that I did my best, and all I have to do is do my best."

Five of Chicago’s Top 10 Ladies Are American: Susanna Sullivan, sixth grader Teacher from Reston, Virginia, It was 6th at 2:25:14, Sarah Vaughn was 7th at 2:26:23, Maggie Montoya was the eighth at 2:28:07; McKenna Morley was 10th with a time of 2:30:28.

Kenyan Benson Kipruto won in 2:04:24. Conner Mantz, who finished seventh with a time of 2:08:16, was the top American scorer.