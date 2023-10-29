October 29, 2023

Squishmallow is launching its first Advent calendar with 24 plush toys this holiday

Len Houle October 29, 2023 2 min read

Advent calendars are very popular during the holidays, and this year, Squishmallow released their own.

The adorable bed plush has released Squishville, a holiday calendar containing 24 surprise items for the month of December.

Each piece measures two inches in size and comes with exclusive accessories that can’t be purchased anywhere else from candy cane stripes to holiday sweaters.

The set comes with unique characters including Winston the Owl, Luna the Penguin, Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox and Carol the Christmas Tree.

The calendar also comes with a Pop Off Card that can be used to create festive scenes to play with new squishy friends. Plush playsets, toys and displays are also among the Squishville toys included.

