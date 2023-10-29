Squishmallow is launching its first Advent calendar with 24 plush toys this holiday

Advent calendars are very popular during the holidays, and this year, Squishmallow released their own.

The adorable bed plush has released Squishville, a holiday calendar containing 24 surprise items for the month of December.

Each piece measures two inches in size and comes with exclusive accessories that can’t be purchased anywhere else from candy cane stripes to holiday sweaters.

The set comes with unique characters including Winston the Owl, Luna the Penguin, Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox and Carol the Christmas Tree.

The calendar also comes with a Pop Off Card that can be used to create festive scenes to play with new squishy friends. Plush playsets, toys and displays are also among the Squishville toys included.

“Play with your new Squishville friend daily and place them around the ‘tree’ or keep them cozy by the ‘fireplace’ with the holiday-themed detachable card,” the set’s description reads.

The cost of the product varies on different websites and prices $121.99 on Amazon And $169.99 at Walmart.

If the winter holiday season is too far away for you, Squishmallows has plush for the spooky season.

With Halloween quickly approaching, we thought it would be a great time to explore some of the best Halloween-themed squishmallows available online to keep you cute and cuddly company. They’re scary adorable!

What is a squishmallow?

Similar to Beanie Babies, Squishmallows are cuddly plush toys that have their own name and unique bio. The toys’ compact and soft design makes them perfect for toddlers. They come in many shapes and sizes from 5 inches to 24 inches and many are based on pop culture characters like Baby Yoda or Chewbacca.