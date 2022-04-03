April 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sri Lanka protesters defy curfew, police fire tear gas at students

Sri Lanka protesters defy curfew, police fire tear gas at students

Frank Tomlinson April 3, 2022 3 min read
  • Peaceful anti-government demonstrations across Colombo
  • The government lifts the ban on social media platforms after several hours
  • The curfew ends Monday morning

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Demonstrators in Sri Lanka’s largest city, Colombo, staged several small, peaceful demonstrations against a severe economic crisis on Sunday, in defiance of a nationwide curfew, as police used tear gas to disperse student protesters in the central city of Kandy. .

A senior police official said officers used tear gas and water cannons to stop a protest by university students in Kandy.

“There were about 750 participants but no arrests were made,” said police spokesman Nihal Tldwa.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Teldwa said that more than 600 people arrested in the western region on Saturday night for breaching curfew orders have been released on police bail and will be charged at a later time.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday as the Indian Ocean island nation grapples with soaring prices, shortages of necessities and blackouts. On Saturday, the government implemented a nationwide curfew after protests turned violent.

On Sunday afternoon, the government lifted the ban it had imposed on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp hours earlier. Chairman of the Communications Regulatory Commission Jayanta de Silva said the measure was carried out on the instructions of the Defense Ministry and was aimed at “maintaining calm”. De Silva later told Reuters the restrictions had been lifted.

While the block was in place, Youth and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, the president’s nephew, sent out a tweet saying he would “never condone the blocking of social media”.

See also  Oil prices fall, stocks recover as West punishes Russia with 'modest' sanctions

Critics say the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in economic mismanagement by successive governments that have accumulated massive budget and current account deficits.

The crisis was accelerated by the deep tax cuts promised by Rajapaksa during the 2019 election campaign that were enacted months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out parts of Sri Lanka’s economy.

Social media recovery

In Colombo, soldiers armed with assault rifles and police set up checkpoints to enforce the curfew, which is set to last until 6 am (0030 GMT) on Monday.

More than two dozen opposition leaders protested at police barricades near Independence Square, some chanting “Gotha (Baya) go home.”

“This is unacceptable,” opposition leader Eran Wickramartne said, referring to the curfew and other restrictions.

Others stood in small groups outside their homes or gathered in the street, some carrying handwritten anti-government banners or waving the national flag.

said protester Anjali Wanduragala, 22, a student at Colombo University.

“We really need to change, we’ve been stripped of our basic rights…People are tired,” she said.

Emergency powers in the past allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without arrest warrants, but the current authorities’ conditions are not yet clear.

Western and Asian diplomats based in Sri Lanka said they are monitoring the situation and expect the government to allow citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, William Mallard and Raisa Kasulowski

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Live coronavirus updates and omicron variant news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Ukrainians find dead civilians in towns wrested from Russian forces

April 3, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Macron warns of “Brexit-like elections” in a massive rally

April 3, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Sri Lanka imposes curfew after president declares state of emergency

April 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Stream, How to Watch Online, Start Time, 2nd Night Matches, Card

April 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Lightning strikes NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket launch pad during testing

April 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Tiger Woods trains at Augusta National, ‘game time decision’ on playing the Masters

April 3, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

10 Incredibly Useful iPhone and Android Tricks That Make Your Life Easier

April 3, 2022 Len Houle