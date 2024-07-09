Steph Curry shares his favorite memories of Klay Thompson from the iconic Warriors era – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Steph Curry made a lot of lasting memories with his former Warriors teammate Klay Thompson.

With the 34-year-old Splash Brother recently joining the Dallas Mavericks, Curry has little time to reflect on the good times he had with Thompson during their 13-year partnership in Golden State.

Curry, 36, revealed his favorite memories with the Warriors Thompson in Exclusive interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“[On the call with Thompson]I was talking about him [Jan. 9, 2022] The game when he came back from [Achilles] Injury vs Cleveland [Cavaliers] two years ago [at Chase Center]”It was amazing, the reception the crowd gave him when he came on the court to shoot before the game, and I was actually there to shoot the shots with my old Klay Thompson jersey on,” Curry told Amick.

“He walks onto the pitch, and the crowd goes crazy. He was there early, [the scene] “I was promoting him because he understood what was happening. He was back to his normal self, back to his normal level, after being away from the game for a long time.”

The Warriors-Cavaliers game was Thompson’s first since suffering a left ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and a right Achilles tendon tear during the offseason before the 2020-21 season.

It was an emotional night for Thompson, the Warriors and all of Dub Nation, as not only was the pitcher making his first appearance since recovering from back-to-back season-ending injuries, but also because he was playing his first game in the Chase Center he helped build in San Francisco.

Until that inspiring January night, Thompson last played when the Warriors still called Oakland’s Oracle Arena home. And while Golden State’s home court may have changed since the five-time NBA All-Star last played, Curry remembers Thompson’s reception as raucous as ever.

“The way the crowd reacted to him tells you everything about his connection to the Bay Area,” Curry told Amick. “He would make shots before the game and they would clap like it was the middle of the fourth quarter every time he made one. I try to keep a serious face, but I’m just a fan at that point.”

“We can all talk about all the great matches he had, or the sixth match Clay had, and all that kind of stuff. But that was my favorite match.” [memory] Just because, in a very difficult time, he reminded everyone how important he is to the entire franchise and this entire journey.

After four NBA championships, it’s clear to everyone what Thompson means to Curry and to the entire Bay Area sports landscape.

But that Warriors-Cavaliers game, in particular, reflects how Curry will remember his teammate’s legacy with Golden State.

After all that, Thompson released a statement on his return by scoring 17 points, along with an electric poster that took over social media.

See more

Oh my god Clay pic.twitter.com/2iD3h6mgyC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Curry had many memories to choose from, but as usual, he didn’t miss a beat with this shot.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk podcast