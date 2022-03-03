Tom Brady remains mysterious next month after saying he’s retiring

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady He’s still a bit mysterious when it comes to his future.

Previous Tampa Bay Buccaneers The quarterback, who announced he would be calling his resignation last month, appeared on “The Fred Couples Show” on SiriusXM on Tuesday and asked the NFL legend where he’s headed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I tell you, I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holds, but I think for me, there are a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities, I know I said right after the football season I was looking forward to spending time with my family. And I’ve done that in the weeks The last five, and I know there’s going to be a lot of that too. So, you know, I like to keep busy, that’s for sure,” Brady told Husbands.

‘I’ve played a little golf and will actually see my parents tonight and that will be a real highlight for me on their land. I will sleep in the same bed I slept in when I was a kid. I don’t think my mum knows I’m home yet. So it’s between my dad And just dad, it’s a bit of a surprise.

“So looking forward to that, looking forward to some golf in the next few days and some family time, and then we’ll figure out where to go from there.”

GM says BUCS ‘leaves light on’ Tom Brady amid return questions

Whether Brady takes a few months or a year off or never comes back will always be up for debate. After making the official announcement, he said in “Let’s go!” Podcast was “Take things as they come”.

“I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think about anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that…I feel good about my decision. I know how I’m going to feel six months from now,” Brady said. for Jim Gray.

“I’m trying to make the best decision possible at the moment, which I did this past week. And again, I think he’s not looking to reverse course. I’m certainly not looking to do that. But at the same time, I think you have to be realistic so that You never know what challenges you will face in life. Once again, I loved playing. I look forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there.”

Some of Brady’s peers think he still wants to play, NFL Network reported.

“A lot of people feel that way [Brady] You could have been forced in this direction [to retire]NFL Media’s Mike Giardi said about Brady’s retirement [he] I don’t want to go in that direction yet. “

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Brady, who was under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to make room for the 2022 salary cap. The team can also put him on the reserve/retirees list to make room. According to reports, some people close to Brady believe that he will consider joining another team if he returns.

Dan Canova of Fox News contributed to this report.