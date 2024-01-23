West Ham have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan

West Ham United have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

Phillips, 28, has been made available on loan by City, with Juventus exploring a potential deal, but there is no agreement with the Italian club at this stage.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with West Ham covering Phillips' salary.

The England international will return to England with the rest of the City squad from Abu Dhabi after completing a warm-weather training camp and will undergo a medical on Thursday.

The option to make the move permanent will be exercised in the summer if West Ham agree to meet City's assessment.

West Ham sold key defensive midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer for £105 million ($134 million) but bolstered their squad by signing James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Edson Alvarez from Ajax. Fellow midfielder Tomas Soucek, whose contract expires at the end of this season, signed a new contract until 2027 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Phillips has fallen down the pecking order at City and has been unable to cement his place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup since his move from Leeds United two seasons ago.

City were willing to let Phillips leave on loan in the summer, but he insisted on staying and fighting for his place. He never managed to convince Guardiola that he could be part of the team last season, and given the summer signings of Mateo Kovacic and Mateus Nunes, he is unlikely to change that this season.

Phillips made 31 appearances in all competitions for City, scoring once.

(Francois Niel/Getty Images)