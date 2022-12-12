NFL Week 14 Highlights: Dolphins-Chargers’ best plays; 49ers smash facebook

Week 14 of NFL The season continued on Sunday with a large number of matches expected around the league, and the hopes of the Asian qualifiers on the line Miami Dolphin take on Los Angeles Chargers In the final tonight.

Earlier, height Detroit Lions hit the Minnesota Vikings Facing the NFC North, the Philadelphia Eagles Guidance New York Giants In the playoff between the playoff hopefuls, W.L.L Buffalo bills coarse even New York Jets.

In the afternoon window, a file appears Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers It fell on Brooke Purdy-Drove San Francisco 49ers In double digits, and Carolina Panthers put a dent in Seattle SeahawksQualifying hopes.

Here are the best plays from Sunday’s slate!

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Finding the rhythm

After the Dolphins went three-and-out on their opening drive, the Chargers went straight to work moving down the field.

to reject!

The Chargers weren’t able to capitalize on the momentum, however, and turned it around after a big pit stop in Miami. Just like that, things remained scoreless midway through the first quarter.

More of the same

The Dolphins continued to put pressure on Herbert & Co as the first frame came to a close.

Stay tuned for updates!

San Francisco 49ers 35, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

Purdy play

The third-string QB got it done with his legs in his first start, running into the end zone to give the Niners a 14-0 lead.

brook on!

Rookie QB completed a tight layup Christian McCaffrey His 23-yard touchdown pass put San Francisco up 21-0 in the second quarter.

depo down

Misfortune struck the Niners when a star was out of reach Debo Samuel He suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first half and had to be taken off the field. No longer.

Eyes on the prize

Brandon Ayuk It was adjusted to make the catch of a pass under the thrower put the Niners up 28-0 going into halftime.

then, McCaffrey scored againHowever, it ended up being easy on a 38-yard touchdown run that sealed San Francisco’s win.

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Denver Broncos 28

Great teacher!

Travis Kelsey He hit a milestone Sunday by becoming the fourth tight end to reach 10,000 yards.

Charm!

Patrick Mahomes Improvised under pressure and threw a pass not to look at Jerrick McKinnonwho ran all the way for a score of 56 yards.

then , heads Added restart The second result he obtained In the second quarter, do some acrobatics to get into the end zone.

selected!

Heads back Willie Jay Jr I picked up Russell Wilson And she brought it home to put Kansas City up 27-0.

We secretly objected

Pat Sartain II He made a dunk and made sure the ball didn’t hit the ground to catch Mahomes, giving the ball away Bronco Chance to score a second goal before the break.

Double trouble

Jerry Goody arrest touchdown passes in the closing minutes of the first half to narrow the Chiefs’ lead to 27-14 at halftime.

Bronco country!

After going down 27-0, the Broncos scored 21 straight points in the second half, including a 67-yard run from Marlon Mac.

We make it happen

Mahomes ran all over the pocket before he found it Jojo Smith Schuster to help Kansas City go up 34-21 late in the third quarter and finally seal the Chiefs victory.

Carolina Panthers 30, Seattle Seahawks 24

Tone setting

Cheetah reception Chee Smith He caught his first career touchdown, which put the Panthers up 10 points early.

Tu-tabin

The Seahawks finally got on the board when Tyler Lockett He kept his feet on the inside to make it 17-7.

leg day

Terrace Marshall Jr He made one of the wildest catches of the season by securing a deep grab with his legs! The capture resulted in significant gains and a much-needed reinforcement for the Panthers, as Carolina went on to win on the road.

Detroit Lions 34, Minnesota Vikings 23

Making memories

Jameson Williams It was the first reception of books. The rookie receiver, who made his debut last week, opened wide to be caught for 41 yards.

Making it a miss!

Dalvin Cook He made a nice run to get into the end zone and tie the game up for the Vikings.

One score game

Jared Goff Veteran receiver dumped and found DJ Shark deep for a touchdown that put the Lions up 14-7.

Fake big time!

The Lions were daring and not only did they fake a 4th and 7th place bet, they did it deep in their own territory. The decision paid off as the play ran for 42 yards and the drive ended in a touchdown, good for a 21-7 lead.

Dive in!

Lions retreat Justin Jackson pigeon in the end zone to put Detroit 28-13 into fourth place.

Next, the Lions increase an offensive tackle Penny Sewell as a receiver to catch a key first down on third down and 7, helping seal the win.

Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

moves

Eagles turn back Miles Sanders He capped off his team’s dominant 14-yard opening drive.

Peace be upon you, Mary!

Jalen Hurts He delivered prayers on the fourth and seventh, and Devonta Smith answered. The young receiver slid the ball between two Giants defenders for the stunning score.

Two bracelets

An awkward punt by the Giants gave the Eagles great field position before the break, and AJ Brown He made a 33-yard touchdown reception to put Philly ahead 21-0.

Sanders calls the game

The Eagles’ running back star capped off the win with a dominant 41-yard drive to put Philly ahead 27 points.

Dallas Cowboys 27, Houston Texans 23

Giving season

The Cowboys I got to the board quickly Tony Pollard rushed to the end zone on 11-yard run.

The Texas He replied immediately, as Damon Pierce I found the end zone to connect the game. Once inside, he turned to Larmi Tunsil And he allowed the offensive lineman to throw a hard hit.

A + concentration

Texas reception Chris Moore He hit an incredibly extended, down-to-earth hit that helped Houston take a three-point lead at halftime.

Making great plays

Cowboy star corner Trevon Diggs I left the game in the second quarter and not long after that, Amari Rodgers He scored his first career touchdown on a 28-yard reception to give Houston the lead, 17-14.

Annoyance alert?

Duck Prescott They were picked off while throwing from his own end zone to give Texas gold field spot a potentially two-and-out touchdown. However, the Texans were unable to capitalize, as the Cowboys got Fourth big stop.

Cowboys take the lead!

Dallas capped off a 98-yard drive in the final minutes with Ezekiel Elliot Run to avoid being disturbed.

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Cleveland Browns 10

star power

Joe Burrow connected to the most reliable receiver, Ja’Marr Chasefor the first score of the game.

strong

Samaji Perin powered his way to the end zone Short deceiver to give Bengals Leading 13-3 going into halftime.

The Bengals pulled the trick to perfection as Burrow connected with a wide hole Trenton Irwin To put Sensei up 20-3 early in the second half.

give a hand!

The Brown Avoid closing yet David Njoku It reached just enough for the Browns’ first – and only – score.

Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

The whole day!

On his return to the lineup, crows running back JK Dobbins She caught a 44-yard gain, followed by a 5-yard score to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead.

in hand

Steelers QB Kenny Beckett I entered concussion protocol early in Sunday’s game. to support Mitch Trubisky Check in, call card 44 yards to George Pickens Before Nagy Harris I bombed at a 1-yard score to keep things close.

Soon after, the Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley – Who was injured Lamar Jackson – He got out of the game after being hit in the head, which led to a concussion. In the end, however, Baltimore held on for the win.

Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12

coming through!

Narrow end billing Dawson Knox He started scoring on this after fumbled in the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0.

drawn game

In the second inning, the Jets ran back Zonovan Knight Found the end zone in a strong rush to even score.

What can’t he do?

Josh Allen He used his legs to get into the end zone and gave the Bills the lead again.

Then, Bills LB Matt Milano The Jets knocked out the QB briefly Mike White Out of the game with a A blow to the rib cage area. White was able to get back into the game, but his return wasn’t enough to spark a comeback, and the Jets came up short.

Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 22

the king!

Derek Henry He continued his dominance against Jaguar Early, bombed in The score is 3 yards to put the titans on top.

Then, Henry ran for a 50-yard gain, which put Tennessee up for a second offense, good for an early 14-7 lead.

uncut it

Jokes are widespread Jones costume Somehow he got on his second foot to complete the touchdown catch to give Jacksonville a 20-14 lead before halftime.

mr do it all

Trevor Lawrence A heavily armed Titans defender in the backfield before entering the end zone to extend the Jaguars’ lead, 27-14, en route to a double-digit victory on Sunday.