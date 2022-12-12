Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers spoil Tom Brady’s home run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Judging from the unrelated mr 2022 NFL Draft To spoil Tom Brady’s homecoming, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy almost saw it all after Sunday’s 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 22-year-old Purdy outdid Brady, throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy also added a rushing touchdown. With his family inside Levi’s Stadium to witness his first start, the FOX broadcast showed Purdy’s father getting emotional after his first touchdown pass.

Selected with the last pick of this year’s draft out of Iowa, Purdy has earned the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant,” but he got caught up in the fray last week against the Miami Dolphins after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot.

After the game, Purdy called it “surreal” to play in the same ballpark as Brady.

“Just standing there, like ‘the guy that’s Tom Brady,'” Purdy told reporters with a big smile on his face, “talking to guys and throwing guys and stuff at them.”

“For him to just respect what I did today was pretty cool, I’m not going to lie. Being a little kid, watching that guy kill it all these years, win Super Bowls, and then to be able to give him a high five or something at the end, I thought That was awesome.”

Purdy also mentioned the importance of his family’s presence there and their never-ending support.

“All my life, the ups and downs of quarterbacking in general, high school and college, it’s the people at home who just believe in you and always see the best in you. They believed in me when I was the last draft pick and all that stuff.”

Brady struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with 253 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

The 45-year-old Brady complimented Birdie’s performance after the game, saying he played “really well”.

“They threw a lot of good balls,” Brady told reporters. “They stuck in there in attack and did a good job, they did a really good job.”

Brady, who is from San Mateo, California, also had his family over on Sunday but added that he wished the team had done a better job.

“I love that everyone is here,” Brady said. “Nice for my family to be near. I think they had a lot of people from the neighborhood come over. It won’t change the outcome of the match, unfortunately.”

Brady ordered 100 tickets for Sunday’s game for friends and family, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews said before kick-off.

The 49ers improved to 9-4 with the win while the Buccaneers fell to 6-7 on the season.

San Francisco is undergoing a rapid turnaround as they are set to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday night. Tampa will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.