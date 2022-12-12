December 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mike Leach is suffering from a heart attack, a terrible situation for the Mississippi State coach

Joy Love December 12, 2022

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a massive heart attack Sunday in Starkville and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he is still receiving care as of Monday.

According to multiple sources, Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville but did not receive medical attention for 10 to 15 minutes. The EMTs used a defibrillator and delivered multiple shocks to restore a normal heart rhythm.

After being stabilized at Oktibbeha District Hospital, he was transferred by helicopter to UMMC.

Sources said two of his four children are already with Jackson with the other two on the way.

It appears, according to sources, that Leach may have suffered from seizures with possible brain damage. The situation is dire, sources said, and MSU said Leach was in a “critical condition” in a statement Monday.

