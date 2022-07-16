July 17, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy's third round record at St Andrews

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy’s third round record at St Andrews

Joy Love July 16, 2022 1 min read

The moving day is officially held at the 150th Open Championship, paving the way for an unforgettable round of golf as the Old Course in St Andrews will help determine who really is the contender entering the final round on Sunday. At the 36-hole mark, Cameron Smith led 18-hole leader Cameron Young with 36 holes from 131 tied for four-lowest in Open history (two of the record pace).

Despite this, Young remains in second place alone with Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland (-10), Dustin Johnson (-9) and Scotty Scheffler (-8) lurking into what should be a fun finish at St Andrews. Given that 14 of the last 15 open champions in St. Andrews were within three shots of the lead through the 36 holes and each of the other seven winners were T4 or better at this point in the tournament, this year’s 2022 Champion golfer would likely be Be one of these six golfers.

With a star-studded playing field, St. Andrews serves as a historical backdrop and the pressure to this is the main final of the year, the 150th Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboard3 times tee and complete round Open TV Schedule Coverage Guide.

See also  Tom Brady remains mysterious next month after saying he's retiring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Robert Lewandowski seals €50m transfer of Barcelona from Bayern Munich | Barcelona

July 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Stein’s latest: Mitchell, Knicks, Sixers, Lakers, Beverly

July 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today at Round 2 at St.

July 15, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Chris Pratt says Harrison Ford scared him from ‘Indiana Jones’

July 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Dragon docks with the International Space Station on SpaceX’s 25th cargo mission

July 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy’s third round record at St Andrews

July 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

CD Projekt’s stock is reportedly down 75 percent after Cyberpunk 2077

July 16, 2022 Len Houle