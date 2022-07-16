July 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Robert Lewandowski seals €50m transfer of Barcelona from Bayern Munich | Barcelona

Joy Love July 16, 2022 1 min read

Robert Lewandowski is completing his move to Barcelona this weekend, after Bayern Munich verbally agreed an additional offer of up to €50m (£42.5m) for the 33-year-old striker.

Friday saw a breakthrough in negotiations, with Bayern now set to allow their star striker to leave for a potential €50m, including additions. Lewandowski has agreed personal terms with Barcelona since February, and will finally sign a three-year contract over the weekend.

The Polish international has been linked to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain after he made it clear his desire to do so Moving from the Bundesliga champions With one year remaining on his contract. Lewandowski did not want to discuss the possibility of a move to any other club, and now appears to have moved to the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski’s arrival will add to a busy summer of recruiting for Xavi’s team, despite their reported financial problems. Brazilian winger Ravenha He completed his €58 million move From Leeds on Friday, to join Frank Casey and Andreas Christensen, whose contracts with AC Milan and Chelsea have expired, respectively.

After arriving in Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, Lewandowski scored an astonishing 238 goals in 253 appearances. He won eight league titles and the Champions League trophy at Bayern, achieving a Bundesliga Scored in 2020-21 with 41 goals.

See also  Cardinals to promote Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberator; Tyler O'Neill to IL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Stein’s latest: Mitchell, Knicks, Sixers, Lakers, Beverly

July 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today at Round 2 at St.

July 15, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners Football game got a commitment from back-to-back Rivals250 2023 team Daylan Smothers.

July 15, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

X-rays emerge to reveal new Van Gogh selfie, experts say

July 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Images show that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was damaged after being smashed by a space rock

July 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Robert Lewandowski seals €50m transfer of Barcelona from Bayern Munich | Barcelona

July 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s Wordle’s answer and hints for July 16

July 16, 2022 Len Houle