Robert Lewandowski is completing his move to Barcelona this weekend, after Bayern Munich verbally agreed an additional offer of up to €50m (£42.5m) for the 33-year-old striker.

Friday saw a breakthrough in negotiations, with Bayern now set to allow their star striker to leave for a potential €50m, including additions. Lewandowski has agreed personal terms with Barcelona since February, and will finally sign a three-year contract over the weekend.

The Polish international has been linked to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain after he made it clear his desire to do so Moving from the Bundesliga champions With one year remaining on his contract. Lewandowski did not want to discuss the possibility of a move to any other club, and now appears to have moved to the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski’s arrival will add to a busy summer of recruiting for Xavi’s team, despite their reported financial problems. Brazilian winger Ravenha He completed his €58 million move From Leeds on Friday, to join Frank Casey and Andreas Christensen, whose contracts with AC Milan and Chelsea have expired, respectively.

After arriving in Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, Lewandowski scored an astonishing 238 goals in 253 appearances. He won eight league titles and the Champions League trophy at Bayern, achieving a Bundesliga Scored in 2020-21 with 41 goals.