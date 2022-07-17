July 17, 2022

Chelsea vs Club America news | News | official site

Joy Love July 17, 2022

Thomas Tuchel chose his first Chelsea squad at the start of the pre-season, as the Blues prepare to face Mexican Club America in Las Vegas.

The Blues meet with the Mexican national team at the Allegiant Stadium, before playing more matches against Charlotte and Arsenal in Charlotte and Orlando, respectively.

Thiago Silva takes the helm and is flanked by central defenders Trevoh Chaluba and Malang Sar, and Kepa Arrizabalaga was the man among the sticks this evening.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are named right and left backs respectively, with Conor Gallagher and Ross Barkley in the midfield.

Kai Havertz will lead the offensive line, and Hakim Ziyech and Kennedy will provide support in the back.

Recent additions Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have both been left out of the squad as life begins at Chelsea, while Edward Mendy is also absent.

Remember, you can watch the match live for free on The 5th Stand app and the official Chelsea website.

Chelsea:Kiba. Shaloba, Thiago Silva (c), Sar; Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Gallagher, Chilwell; Zich, Havertz, Kennedy.

Subs: Betinelli, Alonso Ampado, Azpilicueta, James, Mount, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Werner.

America Club: Ochoa (c), J. Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Reyes, Aquino, Dos Santos, Damm, Fidalgo, Layun, Martin.

Subs: Jimenez, R Sanchez, S Martinez, Araujo, Campos, Fuentes, R Martinez, Moreno, Lara, Valdes, Zendegas, Rodriguez.

