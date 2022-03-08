Eight franchise cards have been distributed this year

Getty Images

The deadline to issue franchise cards came on Tuesday afternoon and eight teams put these tags on their players before time runs out.

Wide pirate reception Chris Goodwin Jaguar left the intervention Cam Robinson They each received a second season pass in a row. If they don’t sign long-term deals by July 15, both players will be on their way to unrestricted free agency in 2023 because the third tag will prepare them to earn quarterback money.

Three narrow ends received the marks. Mike Jesecki of dolphins, David Ngoko from Brown, and Dalton Schultz of the Cowboys would receive $10.913 million if they played the year on the terms of the tag.

wide reception early Davant Adamssafety bengals Jesse Bates Rotate the group of players that have been tagged this season. wide future Mike Williams He was seen as a candidate for the mark, but he agreed with the Chargers on that Three-year extension before the deadline.

Titans Edge Rush Harold Landryleft the saints address Tyrone ArmsteadPatriots Cornbeck JC JacksonCardinals’ edge Chandler Jonesthe recipient bears widely Allen RobinsonAnd the safety of the saints Marcus Williams They are some of the best impending free agents that are yet to be flagged by their current teams. They will be able to start negotiating with the other teams on Monday, but no deals can become official until the league’s new year begins on March 16.