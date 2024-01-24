Billy Wagner was not elected to the Hall of Fame, and David Wright remained on the ballot

Likewise, Beltran went 0-for-2 in his first two years of eligibility, though he hopes his wait for the draft won't be as long as Wagner's. This year, the longtime Mets center fielder received 57.1 percent of the vote, compared to 46.5 percent last January. One of the most accomplished center fielders of his generation, Beltran hit 435 home runs, stole 312 bases and won three Gold Gloves over the course of his 20-year career. But he struggled to gain early Hall of Fame support in part because of his involvement in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal, which cost him his job as Mets manager.